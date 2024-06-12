Animal Feed Probiotics Market Set to Expand with 6.6% CAGR, Aiming US$ 6.65 Billion by 2034
Increased Growth Rates and Enhanced Feed Conversion Efficiency Drive Adoption of Animal Feed Probiotics in Poultry: Fact.MR AnalysisROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Fact.MR's latest analysis, the global animal feed probiotics market is expected to grow from US$ 3.51 billion in 2024 to US$ 6.65 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.6%. This growth is driven by increasing focus on animal health, sustainable farming practices, and demand for high-quality animal products. Probiotics in animal feed enhance digestive health, nutrient absorption, and immunity in livestock.
The market is experiencing rapid growth due to the heightened focus on animal health, the shift towards sustainable farming practices, and the rising demand for high-quality animal products. Probiotics, which include beneficial microorganisms like bacteria and yeast, are being integrated into animal feed to enhance digestive health, improve nutrient absorption, and boost overall immunity in livestock and poultry.
Key Trends Driving the Animal Feed Probiotics Market
A major trend in the animal feed probiotics market is the creation of customized probiotic solutions for specific animal species. Companies are investing significantly in research to develop strains that meet the unique digestive and health needs of poultry, swine, cattle, and other livestock, resulting in substantial revenue growth.
Additionally, market leaders are advancing probiotic formulations through innovations like microencapsulation and protective coatings, which enhance the stability and effectiveness of probiotic cultures during feed manufacturing and digestion.
The rising global demand for meat and dairy products is a significant driver, as probiotics improve feed efficiency and overall animal health, thereby meeting the demand for high-quality animal products.
Key Insights from the Market Study
• Global Growth: The demand for animal feed probiotics is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034.
• U.S. Market: Projected to reach US$ 1.42 billion by the end of 2034.
• Germany: Driven by sustainable agriculture practices and consumer preferences for organic, responsibly sourced products.
• Japan: Sales are estimated to hit US$ 124.8 million in 2024.
These insights reflect the growing importance of probiotics in enhancing animal health and meeting consumer demands for high-quality animal products.
“Animal feed probiotics, being natural supplements, are in high demand as a viable solution to reduce the reliance on antibiotics, enhance animal well-being, and promote eco-friendly farming practices,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Winning Strategies in the Animal Feed Probiotics Market
Leading manufacturers in the animal feed probiotics market, such as Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Lallemand Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Evonik Industries AG, are spearheading innovation. These companies are heavily investing in research and development to introduce cutting-edge probiotic solutions tailored to meet specific needs.
A key strategy for these companies is global expansion. By identifying new markets and customizing products to regional preferences, they are enhancing their market presence and broadening their customer base.
Growth Drivers in Key Regions
United States: The U.S. market is witnessing significant growth driven by consumer preferences for sustainable and organic agricultural practices. Probiotics in animal feed support these practices by promoting sustainable livestock production and reducing antibiotic reliance.
Germany: In Germany, strict regulations on antibiotic use in animal husbandry are accelerating the adoption of probiotics as both a preventative and therapeutic measure. This regulatory environment, coupled with Germany's reputation for technological innovation, is fostering the development of advanced probiotic formulations. Companies are using cutting-edge technologies to create probiotics with improved stability, viability, and targeted benefits, meeting the high standards of the German livestock sector.
Japan: Japan’s limited space for livestock farming necessitates maximizing productivity and ensuring high-quality animal products. Probiotics help achieve these goals by enhancing feed efficiency, supporting animal growth, and improving the quality of meat and dairy products. These benefits make probiotics particularly appealing to Japanese farmers.
Overall, the growth of the animal feed probiotics market in these regions is propelled by a combination of sustainability initiatives, stringent antibiotic regulations, and the recognized benefits of probiotics in enhancing animal health and product quality.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global animal feed probiotics market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights on the market based on source (bifidobacterium, lactobacillus, bacillus, enterococcus, streptococcus, pediococcus, saccharomyces, propionibacterium, yeast, others), animal type (companion animals, poultry, cattle, swine, aquatic, others), form (liquid, dry), and sales channel (modern trade, specialty stores, online retailers, convenience stores, direct sales), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
