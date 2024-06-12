SMS Firewall Market to Witness Remarkable Growth from 2022 - 2031 | Comviva, Cellusys, Mobileum, BICS, Proofpoint

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Short Message Service (SMS) Firewall Market by Component (Platform, Services), by SMS Type (Application-to-Person (A2P) messages, Person-to-Application (P2A) messages), by Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), by SMS Traffic (National SMS traffic, International SMS traffic), by End User (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Government and Public Sector, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031".

According to the report, the global short message service (sms) firewall industry generated $2.5 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $5.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The growing A2P messaging congestion, rise in the adoption of application-to-person messaging, the increased privacy and security concerns among users, the trend of mobile marketing through SMS, and the demand for next-generation SMS firewalls drive the growth of the global short message service (sms) firewall market. However, a lack of technological knowledge among users, and the rise in the number of cyberattacks restrict the market growth. Moreover, major market players are undertaking various strategies to increase the competition and offer enhanced services to their customers, which is presenting new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global short message service (sms) firewall market, owing to implementation of the global lockdown.

Several companies instituted remote working for their workers to follow the social distancing norms and reduce the spread of coronavirus. These remote working conditions necessitated increased data protection, thereby boosting the demand for short message service (sms) firewall.

Moreover, rise in cyber-attacks during COVID-19 positively affected short message service (SMS) firewall market.

The short message service (SMS) firewall market is forecasted to grow rapidly with the tighter government regulations, rising privacy and security concerns, and increased adoption of application-to-person (A2P) SMS could all assist the market to embrace steady growth prospects. Companies in the market such as Proofpoint, Cellusys, Infobip Ltd., and others are predicted to use various business tactics including business expansions, collaborative partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to protect a strong position in the near future.

Furthermore, rising demand for next-generation SMS firewall from mobile network operators and popularity of mobile marketing via SMS extend profitable opportunities to the SMS firewall market in the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global short message service (sms) firewall market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the growing technological trends in security in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the ongoing digital and economic transformation of the region.

Leading Market Players: -

Mobileum,

AdaptiveMobile Security,

Comviva,

Cellusys,

Infobip Ltd.,

BICS,

Proofpoint,

Sinch,

TATA Communications,

Monty Mobile

