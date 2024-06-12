Sandalwood Advisors has been invited to attend the Morgan Stanley China Technology Summit.
EINPresswire.com/ -- June 5-7, 2024 - The Morgan Stanley China Technology Summit took place in Beijing, focusing on sharing insights into the development trends of China's tech industry. The summit attracted over 300 senior executives and 600 investors, venture capitalists, and private equity investors from around the globe. Steven Hu, Head of Shanghai Research Team at Sandalwood Advisors, was invited to deliver a compelling presentation.
Steven showcased key data on the prominent companies covered by Sandalwood in both China's e-commerce sector and overseas e-commerce. He conducted an in-depth analysis of detailed metrics and the competitive landscape of major e-commerce players, including but not limited to Tmall, JD.com, Bytedance, PDD (and its subsidiary Temu), and Amazon.
Furthermore, he introduced new brands in the TMT (Technology, Media, and Telecommunications) sector, presenting detailed data on companies such as EDU, TAL, KE Holdings (BEKE), and Zhipin.com (Boss Zhipin). Steven Hu highlighted several noteworthy recent findings regarding the 618 Shopping Festival data.
Sandalwood Advisors is one of Asia's pioneering data-driven market research firms, offering actionable insights into Asian markets across more than 400 industries and 3,000 publicly listed companies. Its high-quality data services have earned the trust of the world's top 100 institutional investors and esteemed multinational corporations worldwide. For more information, please visit Sandalwood Advisors' official website: https://sandalwoodadvisors.com/
Carson Collins
