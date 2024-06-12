CBP officers seize four weapons, seven magazines, 700 rounds at Eagle Pass Port of Entry in outbound enforcement action

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to Eagle Pass Port of Entry seized four weapons, seven magazines, 700 rounds of ammunition in a single outbound enforcement action.

“This outbound enforcement action illustrates CBP’s ongoing commitment to our priority border security mission and helping to keep our border communities safe,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Four weapons, seven magazines and 700 rounds of ammunition seized by CBP officers during an outbound examination at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on June 10, at Camino Real International Bridge when CBP officers conducting outbound examinations referred a southbound 2013 Dodge Ram 2500 hauling a trailer for secondary inspection. Upon further examination, including non-intrusive inspection systems, CBP officers discovered four weapons, seven magazines, 700 rounds of various calibers hidden within the plastic tote.

CBP seized the weapons, magazines and ammunition. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.

