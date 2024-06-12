Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,020 in the last 365 days.

CBP officers seize four weapons, seven magazines, 700 rounds at Eagle Pass Port of Entry in outbound enforcement action

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to Eagle Pass Port of Entry seized four weapons, seven magazines, 700 rounds of ammunition in a single outbound enforcement action.

“This outbound enforcement action illustrates CBP’s ongoing commitment to our priority border security mission and helping to keep our border communities safe,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Four weapons, seven magazines and 700 rounds of ammunition seized by CBP officers during an outbound examination at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on June 10, at Camino Real International Bridge when CBP officers conducting outbound examinations referred a southbound 2013 Dodge Ram 2500 hauling a trailer for secondary inspection. Upon further examination, including non-intrusive inspection systems, CBP officers discovered four weapons, seven magazines, 700 rounds of various calibers hidden within the plastic tote.

CBP seized the weapons, magazines and ammunition. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.

You just read:

CBP officers seize four weapons, seven magazines, 700 rounds at Eagle Pass Port of Entry in outbound enforcement action

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more