Otolaryngologist Bobby Mukkamala, MD, FACS, Becomes AMA President-Elect; Other Fellows Elected to Leadership

S. Bobby Mukkamala, MD, FACS, an otolaryngologist—head and neck surgeon in Flint, Michigan, last week was chosen as the 2024–2025 president-elect of the American Medical Association (AMA) at the AMA House of Delegates Annual Meeting in Chicago. He will become AMA president in 2025.

The ACS delegation included Chair Jacob Moalem, MD, FACS, John Armstrong, MD, FACS, FCCP, Ross Goldberg, MD, FACS, Leigh Neumayer, MD, MBA, MA, FACS, Naveen Sangji, MD, MPH, Kenneth Sharp, MD, FACS, Daniel Dent, MD, FACS, Lena Napolitano, MD, FACS, FCCP, FCCM, and Resident & Fellow Section Delegate Michael Visenio, MD, MPH.

An ACS Fellow since 2022, Dr. Mukkamala is the current chair of the AMA Substance Use and Pain Care Task Force. He played a central role in response to the Flint water crisis, serving as chair of the Community Foundation of Greater Flint with a focus on funding projects to mitigate the effects of lead in children. In his otolaryngology practice at Hurley Medical Center, a public, non-profit teaching hospital in Flint, Dr. Mukkamala provides services to both pediatric and adult patients.

Dr. Mukkamala has held other leadership roles within the AMA, including being elected to serve on the Council on Science and Public Health in 2009 and as its chair from 2016 to 2017, before being elected to the AMA Board of Trustees in 2017 and 2021. He is a past recipient of the AMA Foundation’s “Excellence in Medicine” Leadership Award.

Elsewhere, he has served as a member of the Michigan State Medical Society Board of Directors since 2011, as board chair for 2 years, and as its president. Additionally, he is a past president of the Genesee County Medical Society (GCMS) and continues to serve on the GCMS Board of Directors.

Other Fellows Elected

Also during the meeting, other Fellows were re-elected or elected to leadership roles within the AMA.

Dr. Armstrong was re-elected as vice speaker of the AMA House of Delegates, the legislative and policymaking body of the AMA. Dr. Armstrong has held the position since 2023.

Three Fellows were elected to the AMA Board of Trustees, which is responsible for implementing AMA policy: