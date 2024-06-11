Happy Pride Month!

Pride Month is observed in June to celebrate joy in the LGBTQIA+ community, to honor the vital contributions LGBTQIA+ people make, and to recognize the historic and ongoing struggles the LGBTQIA+ community has faced and continues to face.

Despite much civil rights progress to celebrate, the LGBTQIA+ community continues to face legislative and physical attacks throughout the U.S., particularly targeting the transgender, nonbinary, gender nonconforming, and BIPOC members of the LGBTQIA+ community, including threatening their basic rights to exist freely.

This week, the Council recognized the month of June 2024 as Pride Month in the City of Boston, and encourages all government agencies, public and private institutions, businesses, and schools, to take meaningful actions to support and affirm the equitable rights, freedoms, dignity, treatment, health, and safety of Boston’s LGBTQIA+ individuals.