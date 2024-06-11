Ettenig Sayam’s Debut Novel "Aren & Élise" Captures Hearts and Minds in The Maple Staple Catalog
A modern retelling of the biblical story of Abraham and Sarah is featured in a full-page ad in The Maple Staple Catalog 2024 Third Issue.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Second-generation Haitian-American lawyer and author, Ettenig Sayam, has spent years honing her craft, drawing inspiration from her diverse experiences and passions. From her upbringing in New Jersey to her studies in France and her career in the financial services industry, Sayam's journey has shaped her into a versatile and insightful writer. Her debut novel, "Aren & Élise" recently garnered attention with a feature in The Maple Staple Catalog, where it occupies a full-page ad on page 8 of both its physical and e-editions.
Published in 2022, "Aren and Élise" is a 308-page book that offers a contemporary interpretation of the biblical story of Abraham and Sarah, exploring themes of love, resilience, and transformation. Set against the backdrop of contemporary New England, “Aren and Élise” follows the lives of two individuals whose paths intersect in unexpected ways. Aren Karajian, a widowed sixty-two-year-old solar technology engineer originally from Armenia, and Élise Douchet, a fifty-year-old French teacher from Montreal, find themselves drawn together by fate. Their unexpected encounter during a Vermont hiking retreat sets the stage for a poignant exploration of the human heart and the complexities of relationships.
The 3rd issue of The Maple Staple Catalog 2024, showcased at the London Book Fair 2024 from March 12–14, serves as a platform for emerging and established authors, highlighting a diverse array of literary works. Its feature of “Aren and Élise” brought Sayam's work to a global audience, further providing a bigger platform for an independent author like her in the literary world. To have a full experience of The Maple Staple Catalog 2024 3rd Issue and discover more literary treasures, visit https://themaplestaple.com/emagazine-themaplestaple/.
For readers interested in delving into the world of "Aren and Élise", the novel is available for purchase on Amazon and other leading online bookstores. Additionally, readers can explore more of Ettenig Sayam's writing journey and upcoming projects on her website at https://www.ettenigsayambooks.com/.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
Emmanuel Laguardia
The MapleStaple
+16473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
Other