When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 01, 2024 FDA Publish Date: June 11, 2024 Product Type: Dietary Supplements

Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product is tainted with sildenafil and tadalafil Company Name: Integrity Products Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Dietary Supplements for Male Sexual Enhancement

Company Announcement

Integrity Products , St Louis MO is voluntarily recalling tainted lot (HGW221116) within expiry of the Ram It & To The Moon capsules to the consumer level. FDA analysis founds these products to be tainted with sildenafil and Tadalafil. Sildenafil/Tadalafil is an FDA approved drug for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, the presence of sildenafil in the Ram It & To The Moon products renders them unapproved drugs for which safety and efficacy have not been established, therefor subject to recall.

Risk Statements: Men with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease, may be on medications that if taken with these products could lower blood pressure to dangerous levels that could be life threatening. The products affected are men with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease. To date, Integrity Products. has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The product is marketed as dietary supplements for male sexual enhancement and is packaged in a blister card. 10 count boxes. Ram It & To The Moon were distributed to consumers nationwide via the Internet. We are notifying the public through this public announcement due to lack of ability to identify customers who may have received the product. Integrity Products. is notifying its customers that have the Ram It & To The Moon products to stop use and properly discard the product.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Integrity Products. at integrityproductsusa@gmail.com, St Louis MO Monday – Friday 9am to 9pm Eastern Standard Time Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Link to FDA Advisory

Link to FDA Advisory