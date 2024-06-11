Ettenig Sayam Challenges Ageist Love Stereotypes with Her Debut Novel “Aren & Élise”
This 308-page book breaks conventional boundaries, redefining romance that knows no age.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ettenig Sayam's debut novel, “Aren & Élise” is making waves for its bold portrayal of love and intimacy beyond the confines of youth. Highlighted in the Publishers Weekly Magazine, the book challenges conventional notions of romance by portraying passionate love as a timeless and ageless phenomenon.
Published in 2022, “Aren & Élise” reimagines the classic biblical narrative of Abraham and Sarah, offering a contemporary lens on love and companionship among mature individuals. The story follows Aren Karajian, a sixty-two-year-old widowed solar technology engineer from Armenia, and Élise Douchet, a fifty-year-old French teacher with roots in French Saint Martin and Haiti. Their paths cross during a hiking retreat in Vermont, leading to a sultry romance and a transformative journey.
Through the lens of Aren and Élise's relationship, the novel delves into profound questions about love, commitment, and the meaning of life. Their journey explores whether a miracle can upend one’s life and shatter a relationship, ultimately portraying the resilience required to navigate life’s most challenging moments.
Ettenig Sayam is a second-generation Haitian American whose parents emigrated to the United States during the Civil Rights movement. With a rich educational background that includes studying and teaching French in France, Ettenig has also made significant contributions to the financial services industry as a compliance professional and as a practicing lawyer with a focus on pro bono work. She currently resides in Massachusetts with her family, where she continues to pursue her passion for writing alongside other creative endeavors.
“Aren & Élise” transcends the confines of a typical romance novel, serving as a poignant reminder that love and transformation can flourish at any age. The novel is a captivating exploration of mature romance and the spiritual journey that accompanies deep intimacy.
For readers eager to experience the journey of Aren and Élise, “Aren & Élise'' is now available for purchase on Amazon and other leading online book retailers. To view the featured ad of Ettenig Sayam’s novel in Publishers Weekly (Third Issue) visit the digital library at https://www.digitalpwselect.com/pwselect/booklife_november_20__2023/MobilePagedReplica.action?pm=2&folio=90#pg2.
To delve deeper into Ettenig Sayam's world and stay updated on her latest literary endeavors, explore her website at https://www.ettenigsayambooks.com/.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
Other