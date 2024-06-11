Toyota Motor Corp Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



On June 3, 2024, The New York Times published an article entitled “Toyota and Other Japanese Carmakers Say They Mishandled Safety Tests.” This article stated that “Toyota and other top Japanese automakers said on Monday that internal investigations found they had mishandled vehicle testing on dozens of models over the past decade.” Furthermore, “Toyota said it had failed to gather proper data when doing pedestrian and occupant safety tests for three models, including its popular Yaris Cross sport utility vehicle.” On this news, Toyota’s American Depositary Shares fell $5.34 per ADS, or 2.45%, to close at $212.17 per ADS on June 3, 2024.

The investigation focuses on whether the company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Toyota is also the subject of a CNBC article published on June 9, 2024. According to the article, "Shares of Japanese automakers have largely plunged since the country's Transport Ministry found false data used to certify certain models a week ago on Monday." The article continues, "The stock of Japan's largest carmaker, Toyota, fell more than 5.4% last week, after the scandal broke on June 3, but is recovering on Monday. The automaker lost 2.45 trillion Japanese yen ($15.62 billion) in market value last week alone."

This series of events has raised significant concerns among investors and stakeholders about the transparency and reliability of Toyota’s safety testing procedures. The company now faces increased scrutiny as regulatory bodies and investors seek to understand the full extent of the mishandling and its implications for the future.

