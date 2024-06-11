SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of Roblox, Corp. Securities and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 12, 2024

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Roblox, Corp. (“Roblox” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBLX) between November 15, 2023 and May 8, 2024, both dates inclusive . You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Eugene Li v. Roblox Corporation, et al. (Case No. 3:24-cv-03484) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/roblox-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that on February 7, 2024, Roblox – the publisher of the Minecraft video game – issued its FY 2024 fiscal guidance. It was the first time Roblox issued a fiscal guidance to investors.

Then, on May 9, 2023, Roblox hosted its quarterly earnings call and slashed its guidance for FY 2024. Management blamed changes in player engagement for the guidance reduction.

Analysts expressed dismay at the rapidly reduced guidance, with one analyst noting Roblox made the cut “at one of its first real opportunities to do so.” Other analysts reported the reduced guidance “may raise concerns regarding management’s visibility into core bookings growth” and the Company “will be burdened by a management credibility issue over the near term.”

Following the earnings call, RBLX shares fell $8.61, or 22% overnight.

If you suffered a loss in RBLX securities, you have until August 12, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

