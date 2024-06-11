Small Lot Bottles Announces Business Launch and Wine Fractionalization Services
LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small Lot Bottles is excited to announce the official launch of its business, providing innovative wine fractionalization services. Spearheaded by newly appointed CEO and majority owner Abby Bogle, Small Lot Bottles offers a unique approach to wine sampling, education, and corporate gifting.
As part of this evolution, Small Lot Bottles specializes in offering winery samples, wine education, and corporate gifting solutions through wine fractionalization. The company provides PET bottles with oxygen barriers and Coravin glass vials, available in single samples or kits of four or six. The wine kits can include optional wine pairings catering to both B2B and B2C markets with flexible shipping options.
The company’s comprehensive services encompass procurement, production, fulfillment, and distribution. This includes order fulfillment and design, customer service, and logistics. Small Lot Bottles serves various clients, including wine schools, wineries, wine clubs, and corporate entities in industries by utilizing d to c sampling, trade and press sampling.
“Our mission at Small Lot Bottles is to make wine more accessible and enjoyable for everyone, whether they are enthusiasts, students, or corporate clients,” says Abby Bogle, CEO of Small Lot Bottles. “With our comprehensive services, we ensure a seamless experience from procurement to distribution, allowing our clients to focus on what they do best – making and sharing great wine.”
“Our partnership with Coravin and the use of their Vinitas bottling system allows us to offer superior wine preservation and packaging solutions,” Bogle adds. “We are proud to support wine education through our collaboration with the Napa Valley Wine Academy by providing customized solutions for their courses. We very much look forward to what the future brings for our brand and global partnerships.”
For more information, please visit www.smalllotbottles.com.
About Small Lot Bottles
Specializing in wine fractionalization, Small Lot Bottles provides comprehensive services from procurement to distribution. The company offers innovative packaging solutions, including PET bottles and Coravin Vinitas 100ml samples, catering to wine education, wineries, and corporate gifting. With a focus on customization and customer service, Small Lot Bottles is committed to making wine more accessible and enjoyable.
Abby Bogle brings over a decade of experience in the wine industry, ranging from local wineries in the High Plains AVA to corporate sales. She owns a custom crush facility in West Texas, enabling clients to create their own wines. Raised on a farm in Dexter, NM, Bogle’s entrepreneurial spirit was nurtured by her parents, who have been influential in her career. She has been actively involved with the High Plains Wine and Food Foundation, holding various leadership roles.
