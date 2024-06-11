The Fibroid Pandemic Hosts Third Annual 'Run F.A.R. 5K' for Fibroid Awareness Month
"Understanding uterine fibroids is crucial and empowers humans with a uterus to take control of our health. These non-cancerous tumors, though common, can significantly impact quality of life...”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fibroid Pandemic, has announced its third annual "Run F.A.R. 5K" Run/Walk and Brunch panel event during Fibroid Awareness Month. Dedicated to raising awareness about uterine fibroids and their impact on women and their families, the 5K Run Walk will take place on Saturday, July 20, 2024, with an awareness brunch on Sunday, July 21, 2024. Acknowledging and bringing awareness to fibroids, non cancerous tumors of the uterus, promoting health and wellness, and building a supportive community for humans with a uterus affected by the global pandemic of fibroids is The Fibroid Pandemic’s mission.
The "Run F.A.R. 5K"– Fibroid, Awareness, Resources – is more than just a race. It is a vibrant community-building event that plays a crucial role in promoting health while raising essential awareness about a uterine crisis. This event aligns with the mission of The Fibroid Pandemic, by providing a network of trusted resources to support women living with uterine fibroids and their loved ones in their quest for lifelong healing.
Founded by LaToya Dwight, and inspired by her tumultuous journey with uterine fibroids, combined with her professional expertise, drives her commitment to equipping Black women with the information, resources, and support they need to advocate for their health. Her story is a testament to the strength and resilience of Black women, and this event invites the community to be a part of this impactful movement.
According to the Mayo Clinic’s research, as of 2024, by age 50, up to 90% of Black women will have fibroids, 10% more than in 2023. This means that out of every 10 people, nine may have fibroids.
The “Run F.A.R. 5K” is a unique opportunity for individuals and families to unite and support a critical cause. Whether you run, walk, or cheer from the sidelines, your presence will make a difference in helping women take ownership of their bodies and seek support throughout their fibroid journey.
This family-friendly event kicks off Saturday, July 20th, 2024, at 8 a.m. with the Run F.A.R. 5K Run/Walk at Arabia Mountain in Atlanta, GA. Following will be the Fibroid Awareness Brunch on Sunday, July 21st, 2024, from 12-4 p.m. at a private location. Donations are accepted to support Pad The Pandemic, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit created to help eliminate period poverty and unnecessary hysterectomies.
Participants can register for the Run F.A.R. 5k and purchase tickets for the Fibroid Awareness Brunch online. All profits from the event will go towards supporting Pad The Pandemic.
For more information about The Fibroid Pandemic and the "Run F.A.R. 5K" event, visit https://thefibroidpandemic.com/.
