Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,889 in the last 365 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2024 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Wis., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of May 31, 2024 totaled $158.6 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $77.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $81.1 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2    
     
As of May 31, 2024 - ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities  $       21,272          
Global Discovery         1,593          
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth         12,640          
U.S. Small-Cap Growth         3,023          
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity         341          
Non-U.S. Growth         13,193          
China Post-Venture         170          
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity         4,538          
U.S. Mid-Cap Value         2,743          
Value Income         15          
International Value Team    
International Value         44,089          
International Explorer         335          
Global Value Team    
Global Value         27,763          
Select Equity         327          
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets         1,014          
Credit Team    
High Income         10,575          
Credit Opportunities         238          
Floating Rate         80          
Developing World Team    
Developing World         3,886          
Antero Peak Group    
Antero Peak         2,065          
Antero Peak Hedge         213          
International Small-Mid Team    
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth         7,071          
EMsights Capital Group    
Global Unconstrained         627          
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities         119          
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities         629          
     
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $        158,559          

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $64 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


You just read:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2024 Assets Under Management

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more