BLACK HORSE OFF ROAD ENHANCES POPULAR RAIN GUARDS WITH IN-CHANNEL APPLICATIONS
Offering our sleek, stylish rain guards gives owners the flexibility and versatility to tailor their rides to suit their styles, budgets and comfort levels, and truly make their vehicles their own.”FREEPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In their ongoing commitment to make their superior products even better, automotive accessory innovator Black Horse Off Road has taken their popular rain guards to a new level with the addition of in-channel applications.
An installation alternative to the traditional tape-on applications, the new in-channel applications allow easy mounting of window visors directly into the vehicle’s window channels, allowing them to be hidden from view.
Engineered for functionality and performance, Black Horse’s premium selection of rain guards, available as both sunroof wind deflectors and side window visors, are designed to fit a wide variety of vehicle models.
Black Horse’s rugged, proprietary rain guards:
• Are constructed of a high-impact, 3mm shatterproof acrylic
• Are available in both in-channel and 3M tape-on applications
• Come in smoked acrylic and in two- or four-piece construction
• Fit today's most popular cars, pickup trucks and SUVs
• Come with a limited lifetime warranty
Made from high-quality reinforced acrylic, Black Horse’s sunroof wind deflectors provide effective protection against rain and wind, optimizing air circulation so drivers and passengers can enjoy fresh air from a sunroof or moonroof even in inclement weather.
Precision-machined to seamlessly fit into the vehicle’s window channels or be adhered outside the channel, the automotive pioneer’s window visors effectively reduce wind noise and buffeting to ensure a quieter and more comfortable ride with the windows down.
“At Black Horse, we continually enhance our dynamic line of state-of-the-art auto aftermarket products to maximize consumers’ driving experiences,” said Fadi Ajam, president and CEO. “Offering our sleek, stylish rain guards in both in-channel and tape-on applications gives owners the flexibility and versatility to tailor their rides to suit their individual styles, budgets and comfort levels, and truly make their vehicles their own.”
Black Horse is currently in-production for rain guard applications for electric vehicles, with plans to unveil them later this year.
For more information, visit www.blackhorseoffroad.com.
About Black Horse Off Road
Founded by Fadi Ajam, Black Horse Off Road has provided reliable service and innovative products to the automotive aftermarket industry since 2004. Over the past 20 years, the company has grown from a small local automotive accessories wholesaler to a globally respected brand, with facilities in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York that allow it to effectively meet consumers’ increasing product demand and facilitate on-time delivery.
With a logo that reflects strength, endurance, and vigor, Black Horse Off Road’s extensive product line includes bull bars and safari bars; rear bumper guards and hitch steps; side steps and running boards; LED lights and bars; OEM replacement and off-road fog lights; as well as fender flares and rain guards. Their high-quality, competitively priced items can be purchased at a variety of automotive retailers and online stores across the country.
Installing Black Horse® in-channel rain guards with ease.