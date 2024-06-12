Submit Release
Oceanair Himalayan Salt Cave of Cape Cod Expands Services to Include Advanced Health Analysis and Therapies

ORLEANS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oceanair Himalayan Salt Cave, renowned for pioneering salt therapy in the United States, is excited to announce the expansion of its services. Under the expert guidance of founders Dr. Margaret Smiechowski and Theodore Loucks, Oceanair now offers a comprehensive range of new health and wellness modalities.

The expanded services include **Hair Mineral Analysis**, a valuable diagnostic tool providing insight into a person's overall health. This analysis acts like a window into the body, revealing mineral imbalances and potential health issues. Complementing this, an "Iris Scan" will evaluate health status and illness predisposition by analyzing the eye's intricate features.

Oceanair is also introducing **Red Therapy**, a cutting-edge treatment known for its numerous health benefits, including improved skin health, muscle recovery, and pain reduction.

Dr. Margaret Smiechowski and Theodore Loucks have a storied history in salt therapy, having introduced it to the US market years ago. Their innovative designs and advanced technology ensure that Oceanair's and Salt Cave Inc. salt caves remain the most effective in the country. "We decided to incorporate these new modalities to offer a wide variety of services," said Theodore Loucks.

In addition to health services, Oceanair Himalayan Salt Cave caters to various social and corporate events. The serene and unique environment is perfect for birthday parties, corporate outings, anniversaries, girls' nights out, and more.

Oceanair offers various classes and workshops to further enrich its offerings, including sound healing and other wellness-focused activities. There's always something new to discover and learn.

Moreover, Oceanair and Salt Cave Inc. specialize in designing and constructing Himalayan Salt Caves. If anyone wants to start a new career or set up a salt therapy center, Oceanair's and Salt Cave Inc.'s expert team is available to assist in setting up a complete salt therapy center.

"Oceanair's unique store has something for everyone," said the founders, inviting both the local community and visitors from afar to explore their array of health and wellness services.

For more information or to book a session, please visit www.oceanairhimalayansaltcave.com, www.saltcavebuilder.com or call 802-770-3138

