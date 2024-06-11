Fenix Lighting Introduces the Enhanced E12 V3.0 AA-Powered EDC Flashlight
Compact, Powerful, and Reliable: The Enhanced E12 V3.0 Delivers Superior Performance for Everyday CarryDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fenix Lighting, the leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the E12 V3.0, the latest upgrade in the E12 series of AA-powered everyday carry (EDC) flashlights. This new version brings several improvements while maintaining a compact, reliable design.
Key Upgrades and Features:
Increased Performance: The E12 V3.0 now boasts a maximum output of 200 lumens on high, an increase of 40 lumens from the previous version, providing brighter and more efficient illumination.
*Extended Runtime: Longer usage with an improved runtime on the low setting, making the E12 V3.0 even more reliable for extended periods of use.
*Magnetic Tail Switch: New to the V3.0 is a magnet integrated into the tail switch, offering versatile, hands-free lighting options. This feature is perfect for tasks requiring both hands or for attaching the flashlight to most metal surfaces.
*Two-Way Body Clip: Retained from the V2.0, the two-way body clip provides flexible carrying options, allowing users to easily attach the flashlight to their pocket, belt, or gear. Clip it to a ball cap’s brim to turn this flashlight into a headlamp.
The E12 V3.0 remains the ideal choice for those seeking a single AA battery powered flashlight that is compact, durable, and powerful. Its small size and enhanced features make it perfect for everyday use, emergency situations, or outdoor adventures.
The Fenix E12 V3.0 is now available for purchase through the Fenix Lighting website and authorized dealers. For more information about the E12 V3.0 and the full range of lighting products, please visit www.fenixlighting.com.
About Fenix Lighting
Fenix Lighting is the official U.S. distributor of Fenix products. Fenix Lighting is one of the most reputable flashlight companies in the industry and is dedicated to providing customers with quality lighting products. Our top-rated LED flashlights, headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights give customers a wide range of lighting devices to choose from for any situation. Staying at the forefront of technology, expect the best performing, most user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.
Available for purchase at: fenixlighting.com.
