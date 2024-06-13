10ZiG Endpoint Solutions Rolls Out Secure, Flexible Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC Support
128GB minimum storage and more makes for an easy ‘Win-Win’PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 10ZiG secure and flexible endpoints solutions including Thin & Zero Clients via Linux (PeakOS/NOS), Microsoft Windows IoT Enterprise LTSC, Repurposing Software, and Management Software, now delivers and supports Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC. Additionally, the 20+ year-long, industry-leading, single-source vendor has also rolled out a new, high-performing 7100q Thin & Zero Client Series featuring Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC.
Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC has brought with it an array of new features and innovative advancements compared to previous Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC or Windows 11 Professional & Enterprise versions. All of which are motivating many users to switch. Notably, 10 years of extended lifecycle and support, enhanced security including Device Guard & Bitlocker, optional TPM (Trusted Platform Module), Secure Boot, enhanced system performance finely tuned by 10ZiG, and reduced maintenance with security and quality specific updates only. Plus, additional customization and lockdown features provided via 10ZiG’s own UWF Wizard and optimization tool.
10ZiG’s endpoint hardware indeed supports all requirements and specifications needed for Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC. To start with, all devices now offer a minimum storage of 128GB across the entire Windows IoT Enterprise platform and reach up to 256GB. As mentioned, optional support can be provided for Secure Boot and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip version 2.0, which is otherwise a mandatory feature of Windows 11 Professional or Enterprise. Performance-based pricing leveraged by 10ZiG’s Thin Client-based, lower-powered, energy-efficient, sustainable hardware endpoints is what customers are turning to with new Win11 IoT Enterprise LTSC updates.
Stuart Pladgeman, Vice President of Sales, “As businesses are looking aggressively towards Windows 11 Professional or Enterprise upgrades for their physical or virtual desktops via VDI or DaaS, offering Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC as an attachment platform for 10ZiG Thin Clients to virtual environments is a ‘Win-Win.’ We have a complete portfolio available to assist new and existing customers with flexibility and the freedom of endpoint OS choices, with all the callout features mentioned for Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC. Our goal is to create success for every customer from task worker to power user. We always stay one step ahead, so you don’t have to.”
The 10ZiG 7100q Thin & Zero Client Series is a super-strength workhorse endpoint with quad 4K monitor output and maximum power for intensive VDI/DaaS use cases. As a durable, reliable, yet small form factor running the latest AMD R2514 embedded processor with superior support for today’s modern workforces, it provides a 128GB storage minimum standard, and fully supports Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC. Equipped with free centralized management via 10ZiG Manager, which is cloud-enabled with unlimited user licenses. And, covered by a 3-Year Advance Warranty, technical support, and software upgrades.
About 10ZiG Technology
10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in secure, flexible Thin & Zero Client endpoint hardware, repurposing software, and management software for virtual desktop environments – VDI, Cloud, DaaS & SaaS support. We provide leading Intel- & AMD- based, Dual Core and Quad Core Thin & Zero Clients for VMware/Omnissa, Citrix, Microsoft, Amazon WorkSpaces, and more, in addition to a wide range of PCoIP Zero Clients. Free, no-obligation demo devices, US & EMEA based Tech Support, and the 10ZiG Manager™- our free management software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses - gives us our cutting edge.
