Blackleaf Organic Vodka Reemerges: Innovating The Premium Organic Vodka Experience
French Craftsmanship Meets American Hustle
What began as a chance meeting in France has evolved into leading one of the most exciting spirits startups. Our journey reflects our dedication to breaking barriers...”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackleaf Organic Vodka, the first French Organic Vodka championing sustainability and style proudly reemerges with new endorsements. As the first Black-owned, French premium organic vodka brand in the United States, Blackleaf continues to deliver a premium product without sacrificing quality or taste.
— Kevin Larkai
Founded by Kevin Larkai, the Blackleaf imprint was born from a chance meeting with 5th generation master distiller, Bertrand Laclie and expanded after partnering with former Diageo executive, Monté Burrow to bring a grander vision to life. As part of the expansion, the brand entered a mentorship cohort with backing from the respected American distilleries Jack Daniel’s and Uncle Nearest.
“What began as a chance meeting in France has evolved into leading one of the most exciting spirits startups. Our journey reflects our dedication to breaking barriers and redefining the spirits industry. We’re here to prove that excellence knows no bounds and that diversity truly enriches the spirits industry.” —Kevin Larkai
Under the Nearest & Jack Advancement Initiative, Blackleaf Organic Vodka will be given tools to strengthen and forge their business development. The brand incubator offers marketing, branding, and distribution resources for BIPOC entrepreneurs over several months.
With sustainability at the forefront, Blackleaf Organic Vodka is carefully crafted using organic winter wheat and spring water naturally filtered through champagne limestone, distilled five times to maintain an unparalleled quality and smooth taste that will satisfy even the most discerning vodka connoisseurs.
In addition to being available online through a partnership with ReserveBar, Blackleaf Organic Vodka can be found in stores and bars across multiple states, making it accessible to a wide range of consumers. The brand holds excellent standing with the Organic Trade Association, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly practices. The brand also boasts a Forbes Magazine recognition and multiple accolades from the 2023 Tasting Alliance World Spirits Competitions including: Triple Still award (San Francisco), and 3 Double Gold awards (New York, San Francisco, and Singapore).
“Our story at Blackleaf is one of passion and perseverance, culminating in a vodka that stands out for its premium taste and organic integrity. We believe in making every sip a luxurious and responsible choice, and this dedication places us at the forefront of the industry, ready to win over discerning consumers, and setting new standards of excellence.” —Monté Burrow
As part of the brand's reemergence, Blackleaf Organic Vodka is hosting a mixology contest in Atlanta and DC, giving mixologists a chance to compete and create the best cocktail with Blackleaf as the exclusive ingredient. This event underscores the brand's dedication to fostering creativity and ingenuity in the cocktail community.
Headquartered in Washington, DC, with a full operations office in Atlanta, GA, Blackleaf Organic Vodka is currently fundraising to expand its reach and continue its mission of providing exceptional, eco-conscious spirits.
To learn more about Blackleaf Organic Vodka’s processes and initiatives, visit: https://www.blackleafvodka.co
