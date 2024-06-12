Blade Technologies, Inc. Announces Renewed Partnership with the Managed Service Providers Association of America
Blade Technologies, Inc., a leader in enterprise-class consulting for small businesses, is excited to announce the renewal of its partnership with the MSPAA.
We are thrilled to renew our partnership with MSPAA”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blade Technologies, Inc., a leader in enterprise-class consulting for small businesses, is excited to announce the renewal of its partnership with the Managed Service Providers Association of America (MSPAA). This collaboration underscores Blade Technologies' commitment to providing top-tier managed services and IT consulting solutions to businesses nationwide.
Blade Technologies, Inc. was first established in 2004 by a group of industry veterans who shared a common goal: to offer enterprise-level consulting services to small businesses. Over the years, Blade has evolved into a local industry leader, thanks to a series of strategic mergers and acquisitions, including Networx, Schowalter & Jabouri Computer Solutions, Network Data Solutions, and UltraTech Resources.
Today, Blade Technologies boasts nearly 20 years of experience, supported by a highly skilled team of professionals, including 10 remote help desk staff, 7 high-level onsite technicians, 2 CISSPs, 1 Certified Ethical Hacker, and 6 seasoned office staff. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services, ranging from network support and IT project management to a robust cybersecurity suite and vCIO services.
"We are thrilled to renew our partnership with MSPAA," said David Mellinger, CEO of Blade Technologies, Inc. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional IT consulting services at a reasonable cost. Our combined expertise will allow us to continue innovating and incorporating the latest in industry technology to serve our clients better."
The Managed Service Providers Association of America is dedicated to supporting the growth and development of managed service providers across the country. This renewed partnership will enable both organizations to share knowledge, resources, and best practices, ultimately enhancing the quality of service delivered to their respective clients.
"At Blade, we believe in giving back to the community through ongoing education for companies throughout the St. Louis area," added Scott Schaffer, Founder of Networx and Co-founder of Blade Technologies. "From giving company presentations on the latest technology topics to assisting with various non-profit organizations, we believe our company is only as strong as the city we support."
This partnership renewal comes as Blade Technologies continues to expand its footprint in the St. Louis area, providing strategic technology sales, support, and consulting to businesses in diverse sectors, including medical, legal, financial, manufacturing, distribution, and professional fields. The company's award-winning services have measurably increased the productivity of numerous businesses and organizations, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted IT partner.
For more information about Blade Technologies, Inc. and its services, please visit: https://www.bladetechinc.com
Founded in 2004, Blade Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of strategic technology sales, support, and consulting services for small businesses. With nearly 20 years of experience, Blade's award-winning team offers a comprehensive suite of IT solutions, including network support, IT project management, cybersecurity, and vCIO services. Based in St. Louis, MO, Blade is committed to delivering enterprise-class consulting at a reasonable cost, helping businesses maximize their IT infrastructure's potential.
For more information about the MSPAA, please visit: https://mspaa.net
The Managed Service Providers Association of America offers essential solutions for businesses, including fast and cost-free access to approved IT vendors, national coverage, and advertising, as well as a program that sponsors education. The association also provides access to listings for events, support resources for Managed Service Providers, and a newsletter that reaches nearly 100,000 email subscribers.
