Company Announcement Date: June 10, 2024 FDA Publish Date: June 11, 2024 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Specific lots may contain elevated levels of magnesium, sodium, calcium and/or phosphorus Company Name: ADM Animal Nutrition Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Grostrong, MoorMan's, MaxLean, Roughage Buster, Pen Pals, Patriot, Goat Power, Juniorglo, Rack Plus, Seniorglo Product Description: Product Description

Speciﬁc lots may contain elevated levels of magnesium, sodium, calcium, chloride and/or phosphorus; may harm cattle, chickens, equine, goats, lambs, llamas, rabbits, sheep and swine

Quincy, Ill., June 10, 2024 – ADM Animal Nutrition, a division of ADM (NYSE: ADM), is expanding the recalls announced on March, 30, 2024 and April 11, 2024, to include the following additional products due to elevated levels of magnesium, sodium, calcium, chloride and/or phosphorus.

Possible impacts of elevated levels of magnesium, sodium, calcium, chloride and/or phosphorus can include the following depending on the type of animal and speciﬁc ingredient involved: weight loss or decreased appetite; weak and listless behavior; reduced consumption; increased thirst; reduced feed conversion; reduced feed eﬃciency; diarrhea and/or watery feces; reduced or slow growth rate; weakness; increase in urinary stones; increased breathing rate; lethargy; fatigue; poor performance; bone deformities; reduced feed eﬃciency, egg production, and growth rate and possible mortality.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Below is the list of additional products included in this recall.

The lot number can be found at the bottom of the label. Click here to view images of the labels involved. Customers who have purchased the recalled feed should immediately stop using it and return it to their distributor or directly to ADM Animal Nutrition for a full refund. Please direct any customer inquiries to 800-217-2007 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central time Monday through Friday.

For more information about ADM Animal Nutrition, visit www.admanimalnutrition.com.

