Napollo Software Design Certified as WMBE by New York City, Boosting Local Business Support

WMBE Certificate issued by NYC Small Business Services

New York City has certified Napollo Software Design as a Women and Minority-Owned Business Enterprise (WMBE) for a period of five years.

We are honored to receive this certification from the City of New York, It reflects our ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusivity, values that are at the core of our business philosophy.” — Ahmad J. Butt, CEO Napollo

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move aimed at bolstering support for local businesses, New York City has certified Napollo Software Design as a Women and Minority-Owned Business Enterprise (WMBE) for a period of five years. This certification marks a milestone for Napollo Software Design and underscores the city's commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within its economic landscape.

The certification, issued by the NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS), recognizes Napollo Software Design as a business owned and operated by individuals who are both women and minorities. This distinction not only highlights the company's dedication to excellence but also opens up a range of opportunities for growth and development within the city's vibrant business ecosystem.

Napollo Software Design, founded by entrepreneur Ahmad J. Butt, has quickly emerged as a leader in the competitive field of software design, web development & digital marketing industry. With a focus on innovation and client satisfaction, the company has garnered acclaim for its cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of diverse clientele.

"We are honored to receive this certification from the City of New York," said Ahmad J. Butt, CEO of Napollo Software Design. "It reflects our ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusivity, values that are at the core of our business philosophy. We look forward to leveraging this certification to further expand our reach and make a positive impact within our community & become the best digital agency in New York City."

The WMBE certification not only serves as a testament to Napollo Software Design's success but also provides tangible benefits, including access to government contracts, networking opportunities, and resources for business growth. By promoting the participation of women and minorities in the local economy, New York City aims to create a more equitable and prosperous business environment for all.

"We congratulate Napollo Software Design on this significant achievement," said Certification Unit of the NYC Department of Small Business Services. At an occasion talking about about MWBE, Mayor Eric Adams told the press, “NYC spends billions of dollars of expenditure funds every year on resources, including goods and services. Not only are we generating jobs but also providing economic on-ramps for all our female and minority business owners.”

As Napollo Software Design embarks on this new chapter as a certified WMBE, the company remains steadfast in its mission to deliver excellence while championing diversity and inclusion in the tech industry and beyond. With the support of the city and its residents, Napollo Software Design is poised to achieve even greater heights in the years to come.

For more information about Napollo Software Design and its services, visit www.napollo.net

Contact:

Media Relations

Napollo Software Design

Phone: (212) 213-7866

Email: info@napollo.net