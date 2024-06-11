ClearVue Technologies Limited to Present at the Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 13th

The company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart building materials company ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV | OTC:CVUEF), headquartered in Perth, Australia, today announced that Martin Deil, Global CEO, will present live at Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 13th .



DATE: June 13th

TIME: 12:30 – 1pm

LINK: https://bit.ly/44WdZwZ

Available for 1x1 meetings: June 13th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

● Charles Mowrey appointed President & CEO North America and a new office opened in San Jose to drive US market operations

● New project with leading vacuum glazing manufacturer LuxWall to create the ‘Zero Window’, a product designed to achieve net zero energy buildings

● Secured strategic licensed manufacturers around the world including MS Glass in Australia, H T Glass in Singapore, and distributors 8G Solutions in the US, Greendustrial Global in Israel, and Concept Business Group in South Africa

● First sales achieved with a solar facade in Australia and a solar greenhouse in California

● Proved world-leading energy generation and thermal performance of ClearVue products through independent testing by Singapore’s peak building authority.

About ClearVue Technologies

ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX: CPV) is an Australian technology company that operates in the Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BPIV) sector which involves the integration of solar technology into building surfaces, specifically glass and building façades, to provide renewable energy. ClearVue has developed advanced glass technology that aims to preserve glass transparency to maintain building aesthetics whilst generating electricity.

ClearVue’s electricity-generating glazing technology is strategically positioned to complement and make more compelling, the increased use of energy-efficient windows now being regulated in response to global climate change and energy efficiency goals.

Solar PV cells are incorporated around the edges of an Insulated Glass Unit (IGU) used in windows and the lamination interlayer between the glass in the IGU incorporates ClearVue’s patented proprietary nano and micro particles, as well as its spectrally selective coating on the rear external surface of the IGU.

ClearVue’s window technology has application for use in the building and construction and agricultural industries (among others). ClearVue has worked closely with leading experts from the Electron Science Research Institute, Edith Cowan University in Perth, Western Australia to develop the technology.

To learn more please visit: www.clearvuepv.com

