From Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

It gives me great pleasure to convey to you and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan my warm greetings on the occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

Over the last thirty years, the fraternal bonds between our two countries have strengthened based on our deepening multisectoral cooperation particularly in economy and trade, culture, education, as well as defense. We are determined to continue this positive trajectory and take the bilateral ties to new heights.

I appreciate Your Excellency's personal efforts and persistence for bringing peace and stability in South Caucasus. Pakistan proudly stood by Azerbaijan during testing time and will continue to offer its steadfast support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

I pray for Your Excellency's personal health and happiness, and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Asif Ali Zardari

President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan