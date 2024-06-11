Croswell, Michigan, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the outset of FB Finance Institute, Professor Wilbur Clark foresaw the pivotal role of quantitative trading in future investment markets. He developed the "Lazy Investor System," which achieved significant success in the financial markets. However, as the markets evolved, some limitations of the system became increasingly apparent.

Quantitative trading relies on historical data and lacks flexibility in new or rapidly changing market conditions; its decisions are based solely on preset rules and algorithms, lacking the intuition and subjective judgment of human traders. Moreover, the quality of data has a decisive impact on trading outcomes, with any errors potentially leading to strategy failures. The initial high costs and sensitivity to model risks are also major challenges faced by quantitative trading.

With continual technological advancements, especially in artificial intelligence, FB Finance Institute quickly adapted by integrating AI technology into its quantitative trading systems. The introduction of AI significantly enhanced the accuracy, efficiency, and intelligence of the system. By utilizing data mining and machine learning to analyze vast amounts of financial data, AI can more accurately capture market dynamics, improve the precision of investment decisions, and reduce the risk of human error through algorithmic automation of trades.

More importantly, AI technology can monitor market changes in real time and automatically adjust trading strategies to adapt to ongoing market fluctuations. This capability has kept FB Finance Institute at the forefront of the fintech sector, particularly through the continuous optimization of trading strategies using machine learning and deep learning algorithms, effectively enhancing the profitability and risk management of trading strategies.

In 2018, Wilbur Clark led FB Finance Institute in a strategic shift from traditional quantitative trading to the realm of AI trading. Through this strategic transition, FB Finance Institute not only gained a greater competitive edge in the financial markets but also provided investors with more robust and efficient investment tools, establishing its leadership in the global financial technology revolution.

