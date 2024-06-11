Melbourne Private Mental Health Hospital Launch By Avive Health - Mornington Peninsula Best Alcohol And Drug Rehabilitation Treatment

Melbourne, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melbourne, Victoria -

Avive Health, situated on the Mornington Peninsula, is expanding its mental health care services at its private 60-bed hospital in Mount Eliza. As a premier destination for private mental health care for Melbourne and beyond, Avive Health is committed to providing tailored treatment targeting a variety of mental health conditions. The organisation offers specialised treatments for conditions such as mood disorders, anxiety, trauma and substance rehabilitation, among others. To learn more visit https://avivehealth.com.au/doctors/locations/mornington-peninsula

By providing a range of treatments from general adult psychiatry to specialised care for mood and anxiety disorders, the hospital ensures a personalised approach for each patient's unique situation. Treatment incorporates medication management, psychotherapy, and alcohol rehabilitation support. Furthermore, Avive Health’s treatments include developmental trauma, support for individuals in high-stress professions, and an extended focus on women's mental health.

A key part of Avive Health's philosophy is its dedication to a nurturing and restorative environment. The facility boasts amenities such as private single bedrooms, group therapy spaces, an art therapy room, consulting rooms for doctors, a gymnasium and fitness studio, and patient-focused outdoor retreat areas, all designed to facilitate healing and recovery. Coupled with a team of seasoned and experienced mental health professionals, Avive Health is a top-tier private mental health hospital in close proximity to Melbourne.

"Avive Health is stepping up to bridge a vital gap in the mental health care landscape by offering accessible, premier treatment options for individuals struggling with mental health conditions,” commented the spokesperson for Avive Health. “Our expanded suite of services not only addresses the needs of our patients but also creates an environment that supports their recovery. We are committed to delivering expertise and compassionate care that empowers our patients to achieve mental wellness, and be the best version of themselves."

In its endeavour to support patients throughout their recovery journey, Avive Health provides outpatient care, discharge planning and follow-up services, facilitating a smooth transition back into everyday life. The organisation embraces the importance of continuous support and personalised treatment plans that progress along with each patient's ongoing needs.

“Our team of mental health professionals is pioneering psychiatric and psychological care,” stated the Avive Health clinical representative. "Our Mornington Peninsula hospital allows us to help, and support a broad-ranging group of patients and the community, while also delivering care that is uniquely tailored to the distinct needs of each person.”

To explore the treatment options and services offered by Avive Health, please visit https://avivehealth.com.au. Healthcare professionals considering Avive Health for patients, or people seeking help for themselves or loved ones can fast-track enquiries by directing them to help@avivehealth.com.au

