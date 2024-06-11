New York Department of State Announces Canastota Central School District Awarded Nearly $1 Million in State Matching Funds as a Result of Taxpayer Savings Achieved in 2022

The New York Department of State today announced that Canastota Central School District has received $979,379 in state matching funds as a result of taxpayer savings achieved in 2022 through a Madison County-led shared service project. The funding is provided through the County-Wide Shared Services Initiative, which provides a one-time state match of county and local government taxpayer savings achieved in the first year of implementation of new shared services projects. In addition to nearly $1 million in first year savings, the measure is expected to continue to save the district money in future years.

“Finding shared services and efficiencies is a great example of local government officials looking out for their taxpayers,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “The County-Wide Shared Services Initiative program has been an effective incentive for local governments to help identify additional cost-saving measures. Through this program, residents in the Canastota Central School District will see the benefits of this shared service project for years to come.”

As part of the County-Wide Shared Services Initiative, Madison County created a 2021 Shared Services Plan that identified ways to consolidate services and save taxpayer money through government efficiencies in services and community programs.

The shared service implemented as part of this plan and achieved taxpayer savings are as follows:

Pharmacy Prescription Program – $979,379 CWSSI AwardBy joining the Capital Region BOCES Pharmacy Purchasing Coalition, Canastota Central School District was able to save a substantial amount on drug costs, totaling $979,379 in 2022.The savings achieved through this program significantly reduce the tax amount needed from community members. Savings are expected to grow in the coming years, further reducing pressure on the school district’s budget.

Senator Joseph A. Griffo said, “The Canastota Central School District should be applauded for its efforts to share services and reduce pressure on its budget. I am hopeful that the district and other schools will continue to seek out and identify ways that they can increase efficiencies, lower costs and save taxpayers money."

Assemblymember Brian Maher said, "The Canastota Central School District has gone above and beyond for their students and our local taxpayers, and this matching fund award is a testament to their hard work and dedication. As inflation and affordability continues to be a major issue for local families, this is a step in the right direction and a blueprint for other districts throughout the state."

Assemblymember Brian D. Miller said, "The Canastota Central School District's achievement exemplifies the positive impact that strategic collaborations and shared services can have on our community. This substantial savings not only supports our schools but also demonstrates our commitment to fiscal responsibility and taxpayer savings. I commend Madison County for their leadership in the County-Wide Shared Services Initiative and look forward to future cost saving measures.”

About The County-Wide Shared Service Initiative ProgramThe County-Wide Shared Service Initiative (CWSSI) program generates property tax savings by facilitating collaboration between local governments across the state. New York State has matched over $40 million in one-year savings to local governments and taxpayers from over 100 shared services projects over the last five years. CWSSI expands on New York State’s ongoing commitment to reduce property taxes and modernize local government services by fostering new shared services and enhancing the existing collaborations already in place. Plans submitted in 2023 are the last to remain eligible for a one-time state match, but counties and municipalities are encouraged to continue working together to identify efficiencies and shared services that provide a long-term benefit to local taxpayers.

Guidance documents regarding the CWSSI and state match application process, as well as past CWSSI plans, are available here.

The County-Wide Services Initiative is administered by the Division of Local Government Services at the Department of State. The Division provides technical assistance, competitive grants and non-competitive grants to local governments. For more information on CWSSI or any programs administered by the Division, please contact [email protected] or call 518-473-3355.