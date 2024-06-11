ICRC and Swiss Embassy in Kuwait host film screening and discussion to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions

The screening featured a short film outlining the origins of the Geneva Conventions, examples of their successful application, and their continued relevance in the face of ongoing and emerging challenges. Together, this short film aimed to provide an overview of IHL’s vital role in protecting civilians during armed conflict. The event also provided an informal platform for dialogue and reflection on how these conventions continue to be relevant in the shifting face of armed conflict.

Mamadou Sow, Head of the ICRC Delegation in Kuwait, reflected on the significance of this anniversary: “This year, as we commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions, it is imperative to reiterate our unwavering dedication to these fundamental laws of war. The Geneva Conventions have stood as beacons of hope and pillars of protection. Today, we are reminded of our duty to walk the talk: to ensure their relentless application and promotion.”

The Swiss Ambassador to Kuwait, HE Dr. Tiziano Balmelli, also shared thoughts on the meaning of the event: “War spares no one: in today's conflicts, fighting rarely takes place on battlefields away from civilians, it also takes place in public spaces, including schools and hospitals. In light of the many ongoing and erupting conflicts, and the grave human suffering these continue to bring, we can hardly call this year a year of celebration. Rather, the 75th Anniversary of the Geneva Conventions is a cause for commemoration. We commemorate that, thanks to these rules erected 75 years ago, 194 States can come together and agree on the basic need for human dignity, and humanitarian actors such as the ICRC can work to deliver essential necessities to move towards that goal.

The event attracted a diverse group of attendees, including government officials, academics, members of the diplomatic community, and representatives from non-governmental organizations. The discussions post-screening reflected a collective commitment to the principles of humanity at all times.

As part of the 75th-anniversary commemorations, the ICRC and Switzerland are hosting a series of initiatives around the world aimed at reinforcing the education and implementation of IHL. These include public lectures, and partnerships with local institutions to foster a broader understanding and adherence to these laws.