Raiven Marketplace Expands with the Addition of Shumacher Electric
EINPresswire.com/ -- Raiven, the leading group purchasing program and procurement software platform for contractors, is thrilled to announce the addition of Shumacher Electric to its platform. This strategic partnership further enhances Raiven's commitment to be the single source for all the electrical equipment, materials, and suppliers needed by contractors to quickly complete electrification and electrical retrofit projects.
Shumacher Electric brings 75 years of experience and expertise in the electrical industry, specializing in battery chargers, testers, maintainers, jump starters, portable power, lithium, and electric vehicle charging as well as custom transformers. As a trusted manufacturer known for its dedication to quality, reliability, and customer service, Shumacher Electric aligns perfectly with Raiven's mission to provide contractors with instant access to top-tier products.
"We are excited to welcome Shumacher Electric to the Raiven Marketplace," said Brett Knox, CEO at Raiven. "With their new EV chargers and extensive range of recharging products, Schumacher is a valuable addition to our platform. We are confident that our partnership will provide contractors with even greater choice, convenience, and quality as they fulfill their electrical project needs."
Contractors using the Raiven platform will now have access to Shumacher Electric's catalog of home EV chargers. With seamless integration into the Raiven Marketplace, contractors can easily browse, compare, and purchase Shumacher Electric's products, streamlining the procurement process and saving valuable time and resources.
With the addition of Shumacher Electric to its marketplace, Raiven continues to strengthen its position as the single source destination for contractors seeking reliable electrification and electrical suppliers and hassle-free purchasing solutions.
ABOUT RAIVEN:
Raiven is the leading group purchasing program and procurement software platform for contractors. With an extensive network of suppliers offering a wide range of electrification, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and MRO products and services. Raiven streamlines the procurement process for contractors, providing convenience, choice, and quality in one seamless platform. Learn more at www.Raiven.com.
ABOUT SHUMACHER ELECTRIC:
Schumacher Electric Corporation is a renowned manufacturer and supplier of automotive electrical products, battery chargers, jump starters, and power inverters, including their premiere line of portable and home EV chargers. With a rich history spanning over 70 years, Schumacher Electric has established itself as a trusted brand, known for its high-quality, reliable products. Schumacher Electric's commitment to innovation and excellence has earned them a reputation for delivering superior products that meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide.
