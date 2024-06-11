F&M Bank Employees Team up with Habitat for Humanity to Build Playhouses for Deserving, Northwest Ohio Families

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F&M Bank (“F&M”), an Archbold, Ohio-based bank owned by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO), proudly announces its collaboration with Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County, Ohio to sponsor and build four playhouses for deserving, local families.



On Friday, June 14th, employees of F&M Bank will team up to build four playhouses for local children through Habitat’s Playhouse Project program. Nearly 40 employees have volunteered to paint, assemble and decorate the playhouses throughout the day, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

“F&M has, and always will be, invested in the communities we serve,” said F&M’s Community Relations Manager, Maureen Bernath. “The impact of these playhouses will reach across Fulton, Defiance and Henry Counties and provide a safe space to play and create new memories at home for children in our communities. Our involvement serves as a reminder that, like our hard-working customers, we’re eager to pick up a hammer and a paintbrush for a great cause. Habitat for Humanity’s efforts should be celebrated, which is why we’re making a day of it!”

Along with the playhouse build, F&M will also be sponsoring free shaved ice, face painting and music starting at 11:30 a.m. The public is encouraged to stop by the F&M Bank parking lot in downtown Archbold to watch the build, enjoy the entertainment or grab lunch at the food truck that will also be on-site, for purchase.

Heidi Kern, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County, Ohio, said, “Playhouse Project is a unique team-building opportunity that supports the mission of Habitat for Humanity in Fulton County, Ohio and blesses a family with a safe place to play. Children get to boost their creativity through imaginative play, Habitat receives funding to support its affordable housing mission and sponsors impact their communities through this fun and creative avenue. It is truly a 'win, win, win' outcome!”

Habitat’s Playhouse Project connects sponsors with families who would not be able to have a playhouse without assistance. With Habitat’s guidance, sponsors fund, design and build each playhouse, then get to present it to the children they are partnered with and experience the joy that such a tremendous gift brings. The playhouses will be presented to the children at the end of the day on June 14th.

For more information on sponsoring Playhouse Project, contact Habitat, www.habitatfco.org.

About F&M Bank:

F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.

Safe harbor statement

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank .

Company & Media Contact:

Amy Cover

Chief Marketing Officer

F&M Bank

(419) 446-2501

acover@fm.bank

