Automotive Active Spoiler Market is on track to hit $6.82 bn by 2031, fueled by growing adoption of safety features.
Automotive Active Spoiler Market Size, Share & Segmentation, By Type, By Material Type, By Regions And Global Forecast 2024-2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Active Spoiler Market size was valued at USD 3.98 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.82 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 6.96% over the forecast period (2024-2031).
Market Drivers
The Automotive Active Spoiler Market is on an upward trajectory, driven by a powerful combination of forces. One key factor is the overall growth in global vehicle production. As car factories churn out more vehicles, the demand for all sorts of car parts, including active spoilers, naturally increases. Another major driver is the increasing focus on preventive safety measures. These aerodynamic devices improve a car's down force, leading to better handling and stability at high speeds. This translates to a safer driving experience, especially for performance cars and SUVs where a higher center of gravity can be an issue. Stricter fuel economy regulations are pushing manufacturers to prioritize better aerodynamics. Active spoilers, which adjust their position based on driving conditions, can optimize airflow and reduce drag, leading to improved fuel efficiency. In short, a growing number of vehicles on the road, a focus on preventative safety, and stricter fuel economy standards are all combining to create a perfect storm of growth for the Automotive Active Spoiler Market.
Segment Analysis
By Type
-Front Spoiler
-Lighted Spoiler
-Pedestal Spoiler
-Roof Spoiler
-Lip Spoiler
The Automotive Active Spoiler Market comes in various styles, with roof spoilers leading the pack. These lightweight designs offer a double benefit improves aerodynamics and better fuel efficiency. This focus on fuel economy is a major driver for the entire market, fueled by factors like rising demand for eco-friendly cars, increasing use of advanced automotive tech, and a strong presence of major carmakers. Significant investments in developing even more advanced automotive technologies are expected to further propel the market forward in the coming years.
By Material Type
-ABS plastics
-Fiberglass
-Silicon
-Carbon fibre
By Material
This lightweight champion, made from super strong silica, offers impressive impact resistance, thermal insulation, and even dampens sound. Compared to metal or plastic, fiberglass is the clear winner for spoilers because it sheds weight without sacrificing an ounce of strength. But the benefits go beyond just function. Fiberglass offers design flexibility, allowing for unique textures that seamlessly integrate with various car models, all while maintaining peak aerodynamic performance. No wonder it's the material of choice for today's active spoilers.
The economic impact of the conflict and crisis between Russia and Ukraine
The war in Ukraine has thrown a wrench into the Automotive Active Spoiler Market. Ukraine was a key supplier of raw materials and certain car parts, and the conflict has caused shortages and price hikes. This ripples through the industry, making it harder and more expensive for manufacturers to produce active spoilers. Additionally, sanctions on Russia, a significant car market, have shrunk potential customer base. Consumer confidence is also shaky due to the overall economic uncertainty caused by the war. While the long-term impact remains to be seen, the immediate effect is a slowdown in the growth of the Automotive Active Spoiler Market.
Regional Analysis
North America is predicted to lead the Active Spoiler Market, driven by two primary factors. First, there is a significant demand for high-performance vehicles in the region. These cars frequently benefit from active spoilers, which improve aerodynamics and down force. This translates to improved handling and stability at high speeds, which is essential for performance driving. Second, North America imposes stringent safety rules. Active spoilers also play a part here, as they can aid improve a car's down force, resulting in better stability and perhaps reducing accidents. The bonus these spoilers can help reduce a car's weight and drag, resulting in increased fuel efficiency - another benefit for North American purchasers.
Market improvements for the Automotive Active Spoiler Market
Gain a thorough grasp of the factors driving market growth, increase performance car demand and stricter fuel economy rules.
Determine which materials, styles, and functionality are most popular among various customer segments.
Integration with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) could enable spoilers to adapt automatically based on real-time driving circumstances, thereby improving performance and safety.
Creating spoilers that blend smoothly with a car's style while being functional can attract a larger spectrum of purchasers.
Key Players
The major key players are
-AUDI AG (Germany),
-Bugatti Automobiles (France),
-BMW AG (Germany),
-Porsche AG (Germany),
-Daimler AG (Germany),
-Lexus (Japan),
-McLaren (UK),
-Koenigsegg Automotive AB (Sweden),
-Pagani Automobili (Italy),
-Ferrari (Italy)
and other key players.
Recent Development
In Sept. 2023: British electric sedan, the Emeya, challenges Porsche Taycan with its innovative dual active rear spoiler. This design pushes boundaries beyond traditional single wings, potentially offering finer control over downforce for enhanced performance and stability.
Magna International Inc. acquired Optimus Ride in 2022. In 2021, it also announced the acquisition of a leader in automotive safety technology, Veoneer. This acquisition will provide Magna, access to new consumers and regions. The ADAS business of Magna will operate drive policy software platform and sensor perception as an independent business unit. The acquisition will strengthen the global engineering and talent base of Magna.
Standard Motor Products, Inc. in 2021 announced the acquisition of Stabil Operative Group GmbH. Stabil Group manufactures and distributes a variety of components such as control units, electronic sensors, clamping devices etc. This acquisition is expected to provide the opportunity to expand the product portfolio, provide experienced sales and engineering teams, enhance manufacturing footprint, and create positive synergies for the company.
