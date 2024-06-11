Freddie Mac Will Delist NYSE-Traded Security

MCLEAN, Va., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced it will voluntarily delist its last remaining security trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The bond, Debt Securities Due 2025 (CUSIP 3134A2HG6), trades under ticker symbol FMCC 25Z. It was issued in 1998.



Freddie Mac will take all necessary steps to delist the bond, including filing a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the NYSE after the ten-day notice period has elapsed. Freddie Mac has not arranged for listing and/or registration of the bond on another national securities exchange or for its quotation in a quotation medium. Freddie Mac expects the last day of trading to be on or around July 1. Freddie Mac voluntarily delisted its common stock from the NYSE in 2010 at the direction of its conservator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency. The continued listing of this bond would subject Freddie Mac to rules and administration that are unnecessary given its status in government conservatorship.

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

This is not an offer to buy or sell any Freddie Mac securities. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); all other reports Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act), excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information “furnished” to the SEC on Form 8-K.

The financial and other information contained in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release. The information could be out of date and no longer accurate. Freddie Mac undertakes no obligation, and disclaims any duty, to update any of the information in this news release.

The financial and other information contained in this news release is not incorporated by reference into, or a part of, any offering documents or any security. The information does not constitute a sufficient basis for making a decision with respect to the purchase and sale of any security and is directed only at, and is intended for distribution to and use by, qualified persons or entities in jurisdictions where such distribution and use is permitted and would not be contrary to law or regulation. All information regarding or relating to Freddie Mac securities is qualified in its entirety by the relevant offering circular and any related supplements. You should review the relevant offering circular and any related supplements before making a decision with respect to the purchase or sale of any security. In addition, before purchasing any security, please consult your legal and financial advisors for information about and analysis of the security, its risks and its suitability as an investment in your particular circumstances.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the company’s control. Management’s expectations for the company’s future necessarily involve a number of assumptions, judgments and estimates, and various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements. These assumptions, judgments, estimates and factors are discussed in the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s Web site at www.FreddieMac.com/investors and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements it makes to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of news release.

