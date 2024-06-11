Top 5 Takeaways from Cisco Live Vegas 2024:

AI, Cyber, and Next-Gen Networking

Cary, NC, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cheers have hardly died down from Elton John’s performance at Cisco Live 2024, and already the jaw-dropping technological advancements unveiled at the show are being worked into organizations around the world. This year, Cisco offered an immersive view into the future of technology, where AI integration and cybersecurity remain at the front and center of network security trends. Keynotes, breakout sessions, and hands-on demonstrations showcasing Cisco’s pivotal shift towards AI-enhanced solutions took center stage. Here are the top five takeaways that caught our attention at INE Training.



1. A New Era in AI-Driven Network Management

Tangible AI in optimizing network applications

AI added as an option to CCDE exams

The conference spotlighted AI's transformative role across Cisco's offerings, a theme echoed throughout nearly every keynote and breakout session. Many focused on tangible AI applications in optimizing network applications. Cisco’s own commitment to integrating AI was exemplified by the inclusion of AI into the Cisco Certified Design Expert (CCDE) certification exam. This marks the first time AI has been added as an option in the certification exams and signals a significant curriculum update, underscoring Cisco’s direction towards embedding AI deeply into network design and management.

“It’s a drastic shift because the way we do things is definitely changing,” said Rohit Pardasani, 5X CCIE and Senior Network Architect and Instructor at INE Security , the global leader in networking and cybersecurity training and certifications. “The critical infrastructure is still the same technology, but with AI, it is light-years faster.”

2. Expanding Cybersecurity Capabilities with AI

AI evident in SecureX and SFMC

Splunk acquisition enhancing Cisco security investments

Cisco's cybersecurity initiatives are receiving a significant AI boost. Multiple sessions highlighted the incorporation of AI components into various network security training and products, like the SecureX platform and the Security Firewall Management Center (SFMC). Cisco's acquisition of Splunk was a hot topic as well, showcasing how this integration enhances product capabilities from a security perspective. These developments represent a strategic move to equip Cisco’s security solutions with advanced threat detection, analysis, and response capabilities, powered by AI.

3. Comprehensive AI Integration Across Products

AI technology in routing and switching, cloud services, and more

Webex Control Hub incorporates AI

The pervasive integration of AI across Cisco’s product line was evident, with every stall from routing and switching to cloud services showcasing AI-enhanced capabilities. A notable example is the Webex Control Hub, which now incorporates AI to streamline management and operational tasks. This holistic adoption of AI is designed not just to enhance performance and efficiency but also to simplify the monitoring and management of vast corporate networks, providing critical summaries and insights into network health and security threats more rapidly than ever before.

4. Implications for Industry and Workforce

Job roles evolve to a more holistic view

AI advancements could mean more jobs in the industry

The implications of Cisco’s shift towards AI are profound, both for the industry and its workforce. During keynotes and networking events, it became clear that as technology evolves, so too must the skills of those who manage and implement it. The introduction of AI into Cisco’s certification paths, such as the CCDE, prepares professionals to work with the latest technologies, ensuring they are not only familiar but also proficient in leveraging AI for network and security solutions. This shift suggests a future where job roles will evolve to require a more holistic understanding of technology, moving beyond traditional configurations to strategic, big-picture management.

“I believe this could actually help create more jobs in the industry,” said Pardasani. “There is a great opportunity for those who embrace AI and newer technologies to harness its power and leverage it to their advantage.”

5. Future-Proofing Networks with HyperShield and HyperFabric

HyperShield promises enhanced security in the cloud

HyperFabric aims to optimize data flow and network efficiency

Among the innovations introduced, HyperShield and HyperFabric stood out for their futuristic approach to data protection and network infrastructure. HyperShield, with its robust encryption and real-time threat detection, promises enhanced security across cloud environments. Similarly, HyperFabric's architecture is designed for agility, resilience, and superior performance, capable of dynamically adjusting resources to optimize data flow and network efficiency.

Forward-Looking Strategies

Cisco Live 2024 was not just about showcasing technology but also about providing a roadmap for the future. The discussions and sessions emphasized a shift towards more integrated, AI-driven solutions that enhance operational efficiency and security across all levels of network management. As businesses and technologies evolve, Cisco’s strategic focus on AI integration across its product suite and educational programs is poised to set new industry standards, emphasizing that the future of technology is not only faster but smarter.

To learn more about the Cisco training options that INE Security offers, click here .

About INE Security:

INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification. Harnessing the world’s most powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide, and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE Security’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

Press Tea, INE 917-715-0911 press@ine.com