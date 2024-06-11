EU Justice Scoreboard 2024 shows that perception of judicial independence has improved

Today, the European Commission has published the twelfth edition of the EU Justice Scoreboard, an annual overview providing comparative data on the efficiency, quality, and independence of justice systems among the EU Member States. Compared to last year, the public’s perception of judicial independence has improved, also in countries that had experienced systemic challenges.

Věra Jourová, Vice-President for Values and Transparency, said: “The latest EU Justice Scoreboard shows that our efforts to strengthen judicial independence across the EU are bearing fruit. By highlighting key areas for improvement and celebrating progress, we aim to foster trust in our legal institutions and ensure that justice is independent and accessible to all. Over the last twelve years, the Scoreboard has proven to be a reliable tool to keep stock of our progress and to identify areas of potential improvement across Member States, contributing to our efforts to further safeguard the rule of law and support the rights of citizens and businesses alike.”

The information contained in the EU Justice Scoreboard contributes to the monitoring carried out within the framework of the European Semester and the Annual Rule of Law Cycle – the findings will feed into the Commission’s 2024 Rule of Law Report. The 2024 EU Justice Scoreboard has been further developed to address the need for additional comparative information (such as a new figure on the salaries of judicial and prosecutorial expert staff and on the procedure to dismiss Prosecutors General) identified during the preparation of the 2023 Rule of Law Report. The Scoreboard’s data are also used for the monitoring of the National Recovery and Resilience Plans.