New Studies Validate Activities Associated with Weight Loss

Activities built into the Wondr program help reinforce behaviors needed for sustainable weight loss

Dallas, TX, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wondr Health, the proven leader in preventive and chronic care for metabolic, emotional and physical health transformation, today announced the results from two studies presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery conference. The studies examined individuals who participate in the Wondr program—an evidence-based, digital behavior-change program—and evaluated which program activities were correlated with sustainable long-term weight loss.

The first study included 28,833 participants enrolled in Wondr through their employer or health plan. Before entering the program, 60% were obese and 32% were overweight. The researchers examined weight loss at 12 weeks by online class attendance and outside-class activities (OCA) including skill checks, meal logging, online community participation, goal setting, physical activity tracking and weight logging. Critically, participation in OCAs predicted weight loss whereas, only in-class attendance did not. Individuals with the highest OCAs had a 50% greater weight loss at 12 weeks compared to the lowest OCA group. Weight logging was also associated with the greatest weight loss.

“These study findings point to the value of building skills and engaging in healthy activities offered through the Wondr program,” said Tim Church, MD, MPH, PHD, study investigator and Chief Medical Officer, Wondr Health. “We know lifestyle factors significantly impact the success of weight loss, so programs that can both introduce individuals to new healthy habits and help them maintain these habits through behavior change are key.”

The second study evaluated 226,909 participants enrolled in the Wondr program through their employer or health plan. Sixty-three percent were living with obesity and 30% were living overweight. The study examined the effect participating in Wondr’s community platform had on weight loss. Individuals who engaged with the community—by posting, commenting, liking, or reading content—lost significantly more weight than those who did not. Even individuals who strictly read content realized 60% greater weight loss than those who did not engage at all.

Dr. Church continues, “One of the biggest predictors of success for weight loss is having the right support group. Surrounding yourself with likeminded individuals who are striving for the same or similar goal is invaluable for any kind of behavior-change experience. Wondr’s online community provides encouragement, motivation, accountability, and an outlet for sharing experiences and accomplishments to help with weight loss.”

###

About Wondr Health

Wondr Health is the proven leader in metabolic, emotional, and physical health transformation for everyone. Leveraging over 15 years of behavior change experience and partnership with health plans and employers, Wondr Health delivers interrelated, personalized, skill-building programs for weight management, obesity, nutrition, stress relief, anxiety, and movement that improve the health of participants. Powered by data-driven engagement expertise and personalized programming, and supported by expert content and coaching, the company’s flexible and scalable digital solutions engage populations, improve quality of life and health outcomes, and prevent and reduce the cost of chronic health conditions. To learn more, visit www.wondrhealth.com.

Trent Freeman Innsena for Wondr Health 7733305540 wondr@innsena.com