A Celebration of Elegance: KIMITAKE Showcases Collection at SIMKHAI Beverly Hills

KIMITAKE jewelry displayed at SIMKHAI FLAGSHIP

The Fashion Brand and Luxury Jewelry Line Unite to Showcase Timeless Pieces

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The renowned jewelry brand KIMITAKE and ready-to-wear brand SIMKHAI came together for a trunk show event at SIMKHAI’s flagship store in Beverly Hills. This experience offered visitors a unique opportunity to shop the luxurious offerings of both brands in one elegant setting.

KIMITAKE is a distinguished fine jewelry brand known for its exquisite craftsmanship and timeless designs, offering elegance from Japanese tradition. Each piece is a testament to the brand's dedication to quality and expression of human connection, making KIMITAKE a favorite among Los Angeles’s fashion enthusiasts.

SIMKHAI, founded by an acclaimed designer JONATHAN SIMKHAI, has garnered immense recognition in the fashion world. A 2015 winner of the prestigious CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, SIMKHAI's designs have been embraced by celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Beyonce, Kendall Jenner and Michelle Obama. In the SIMKHAI studio, Jonathan and the atelier bring creative visions to life using high-quality materials and attention to detail. SIMKHAI's versatile collections seamlessly transition from day to night, catering to individuals who refuse to compromise on comfort or sophistication.

KIMITAKE yielded a stunning pop-up event that delighted attendees. Held at SIMKHAI’s Beverly Hills flagship store, visitors were invited to immerse themselves in a world of beauty, exploring a wide range of items from both KIMITAKE and SIMKHAI. Guests at the event included personal shoppers, stylists, influencers, and other invited guests who all came to witness the seamless blend of jewelry and fashion.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with SIMKHAI for this event," said Takeshi Yokota, the owner of KIMITAKE. "Our mutual vision of timeless elegance and uncompromising quality was beautifully brought to life in this collaboration. The response from the visitors was overwhelmingly positive, and we look forward to future collaborations."

Adding to the excitement, the two brands are currently working on securing another event in the future, this time with a charitable focus. Details of this upcoming event are yet to be announced but are highly anticipated.

For more information about KIMITAKE, please visit https://kimitake-ny.com/. To learn more about SIMKHAI, please visit https://simkhai.com/.

Media Contact: Takeshi Yokota / press@kimatake-ny.com

About KIMITAKE:

KIMITAKE expresses the miracle of birth, encounters between people, and new emotions born from them, along with Japanese tradition. No one can live alone. Through interactions and mutual support, trust, friendship, and love are born, forming bonds. This is the unique culture of Japan that cherishes harmony between people, known as "wa no kokoro" (the spirit of harmony)." KIMITAKE infuses this tradition and contemporary flair, offering life's beauty and joy with products that are the most elegant and the most exceptional.

KIMITAKE offers a range of collections including Birth, Links, and Harmony, complemented by an exclusive service ADEVE as well as a special material Samurai Braided Cord.

About SIMKHAI

Founded in 2010 by designer Jonathan Simkhai, SIMKHAI elevates everyday pieces through innovative techniques and enduring craftsmanship. Each meticulously crafted item empowers confidence and effortless elegance.

SIMKHAI elevates the everyday through structured sensuality, sculpted elegance, and an unapologetic spirit. The brand's meticulously crafted pieces empower individuals to feel empowered and unique, seamlessly integrating into their dynamic lifestyles and pushing them forward through all of life's celebratory moments.

As SIMKHAI evolves, its dedication to craftsmanship remains steadfast, ensuring every piece bearing its name reflects the brand's unapologetic spirit and timeless appeal.