nfant® Thrive Breast Now Commercially Available

nfant® Thrive Breast eases the concerns of breastfeeding moms who want to better understand when their milk is flowing, when it’s not, and when letdowns occur. It safely and non-invasively measures milk flow, providing insights during breastfeeding or pumping sessions.

nfant® Thrive Breast is calibrated to each mom and supports a mother’s intuition while sending flow information to the nfant® Thrive Tracker App for real-time viewing by parents and for sharing with pediatricians and lactation consultants.