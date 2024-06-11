EverCharge Advances Technology Leadership with Unique “OCPP over the Cloud” Implementation

Innovative OCPP implementation provides new levels of flexibility, diagnostics and troubleshooting for EV fleet charging

PALO ALTO, CA, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCharge, a leading provider of large-scale electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and part of SK Group, a multi-billion dollar conglomerate, today announced an innovative approach to deliver the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) over the cloud, and provide fleet operators with more fleet management flexibility and reliable hardware support.

Traditional EV charging solutions deliver OCPP between the electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) and charging station management systems (CSMS). This approach makes hardware support, diagnostics, and troubleshooting difficult for the original hardware provider, and often leaves fleet customers with unreliable–or a complete lack of–support.

EverCharge’s novel approach is designed to eliminate this barrier and give fleet operators the flexibility to implement their own cloud-based fleet management platform, while benefiting from ongoing, reliable hardware support when they install EverCharge EVSEs.

“Our groundbreaking solution offers fleet operators the best of both worlds”, said Jeffrey Kinsey, VP of Engineering at EverCharge. “With our approach, customers can optimize their fleet operations using their own software, and know that their EverCharge charging stations will be monitored and supported at all times.”

EverCharge’s ongoing hardware monitoring approach makes diagnostics faster and troubleshooting simpler should a customer need support. Furthermore, since customers can integrate EverCharge EVSEs both with third-party and their own CSMS, they’ll be able to take advantage of new business use cases, previously unavailable to them, to further improve their operational efficiency and optimize fleet management.

The company started delivering OCPP over the cloud earlier this year to select customers, and is now making it available to all fleet operators as applicable.

About EverCharge

EverCharge is a manufacturer and provider of turnkey hardware and software EV charging solutions for fleets, workplaces, multi-unit, and single-family homes. The company’s offerings are designed to use existing infrastructure to efficiently scale EV charging at the lowest cost. EverCharge’s patented SmartPower technology maximizes the number of EVs that can charge at once and eliminates barriers, such as data connectivity. EverCharge was founded in 2013, and acquired in 2022 by SK Group, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate that operates leading businesses across the semiconductor, energy and pharmaceutical industries. With a commitment to providing the most seamless charging solution, EverCharge is paving the way for a cleaner future for all.

Alivia Kasumov EverCharge press@evercharge.com