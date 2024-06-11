Supporting Ukraine with €517 million of EU funding through EBRD

The EU funding will in turn support a further €143 million of new EBRD projects with Ukrainian cities, and the rest of the funding will be deployed swiftly in several critical areas. The EBRD and EU have stood resolutely by Ukraine in wartime , significantly boosting financial support in key areas to help people and businesses facing the most adverse situations. Under the agreements signed today, the European Union will provide additional support for four EBRD programmes. The EU will provide a financial guarantee of €140 million for the EBRD’s Financial Inclusion Recovery Programme. It will also offer blending grants of €30 million and technical assistance of €7 million for the SME Competitiveness and Inclusion Programme in Ukraine. Both will boost much-needed access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises in the wartime environment.

A further €150 million financial guarantee and €7.5 million of technical assistance go to the Hi-Bar guarantee programme, which supports both new and existing climate mitigation technologies, in particular in the energy sector.

The EU will also make available a financial guarantee of €150 million, along with blending grants of €25 million and technical assistance of €7.5 million, for the EBRD’s Municipal, Infrastructure and Industrial Resilience Programme, which addresses the needs for emergency support and future reconstruction efforts across various sectors, including industry, transport and municipal infrastructure.

This additional EU funding is expected to be rapidly deployed, and the URC has already seen the signing of several EBRD agreements with Ukrainian beneficiaries.

Ukraine is preparing to start EU accession negotiations, with a detailed blueprint of reforms needed to progress the negotiations set out in the EU’s Ukraine Plan. The European Union’s financial guarantees are provided under the Ukraine Investment Framework.

Among the agreements signed in Berlin were municipal loans to Mykolaiv and Lutsk, supported by EU investment grants and bringing a total of €40 million to the two cities, and a pre-financing agreement on municipal lending to Kharkiv.

The EBRD, which works holistically with municipalities to provide both finance for vital services and also capacity-building support and promoting the recovery of human capital through jobs and training, signed financing or pre-financing agreements with a total of six municipalities at the URC, making a total of €143 million available to Ukraine’s cities.

Support for regions and municipalities is one of the themes of the 2024 conference.

Up to €15 million will support the city of Lutsk in modernising its municipal district heating system, potentially also supported by an investment grant from the European Union. It will be the first new district heating project financed by the Bank in wartime Ukraine, as well as the EBRD’s first project in Ukraine to include the financing of heat pumps. The EBRD loan is covered by a guarantee from Spain.

Alongside a pre-financing agreement with Kharkiv, the EBRD signed similar agreements with Kryvyi Rih and Kyiv, for a total of up to €87 million for the three cities. These set out plans to provide emergency liquidity support to ensure uninterrupted access to vital infrastructure services and mitigate the impact of war, including recent attacks on municipal heating and energy infrastructure. A fourth pre-financing agreement with Zhytomyr, of up to €16 million, is to support public transport improvements.