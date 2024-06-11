Introducing "Magnetize Your Dream Life" Guidebook: A Transformational Journey by The Magic Within

Magnetize Your Dream Life

SUNDRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA , June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing "Magnetize Your Dream Life" Guidebook: A Transformational Journey by The Magic Within

The Magic Within is thrilled to unveil the "Magnetize Your Dream Life: Ignite Your Inner Power and Create Your Destiny" guidebook, a revolutionary tool crafted to guide individuals on a path of personal transformation and manifestation. Led by the esteemed Master practitioners Cindy and Alan, The Magic Within is dedicated to providing Mindset and Transformation Coaching and Consulting that incorporates cutting-edge techniques to catalyze life-changing experiences.

The "Magnetize Your Dream Life" guidebook stands as the perfect complement to the upcoming online training program of the same name, slated for release in the near future. This comprehensive resource empowers readers to delve into powerful mindset techniques and align with their deepest desires, enhancing their results in the online training journey.

Step boldly into the transformative world of "Magnetize Your Dream Life" and unlock the secrets to realizing your ultimate vision. More than just a guidebook, this resource acts as a catalyst for inner growth and manifestation. Packed with insightful exercises and practical tools, readers are invited to shatter limiting beliefs and tap into their innate potential to attract the life they truly deserve.

With over three decades of combined experience in the addiction and mental health fields, Cindy and Alan bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to their coaching practice. As internationally acclaimed best-selling authors, speakers, and award recipients, their mission transcends personal growth to spark a global awakening.

"Dare to dream a life free from the constraints of past outcomes and limiting beliefs," encourages Cindy. "With 'Magnetize Your Dream Life,' you have the power to script your destiny and draw success through heightened awareness. Your new journey awaits—come join us now!"

For more information on "Magnetize Your Dream Life" and to embark on your transformational odyssey, please visit

About The Magic Within:
The Magic Within is a premier provider of Mindset and Transformation Coaching and Consulting, co-founded by Cindy and Alan. Leveraging expertise in NLP, MER, Hypnosis, and Reiki Mastery, they empower individuals to unleash their inner potential and craft their dream lives. Through coaching programs, online training, and guidebooks, The Magic Within aims to inspire a collective awakening towards love, peace, health, and abundance for all.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact:
Alan and Cindy

[Phone Number]
[Email Address]

Alan Wade and Cindy Preston
The Magic Within
+1 705-698-2437
tmw.coach@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Introducing "Magnetize Your Dream Life" Guidebook: A Transformational Journey by The Magic Within

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Alan Wade and Cindy Preston
The Magic Within
+1 705-698-2437 tmw.coach@gmail.com
Company/Organization
Next Level Coaching
20 Strachan Street
Belleville, Ontario, K8P1W6
Canada
+1 613-438-3883
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Robert J. Moore, a seasoned professional, has been prominently featured in Forbes and Disrupt Magazines. He is an internationally awarded bestseller and the Founder of Next Level Coaching. Robert played a key role in achieving the Guinness World Record and Global Recognition Award, impacting numerous lives through his coaching programs. Over the past 15 years, Robert has elevated his High-End Mastermind programs to global recognition, becoming a sought-after teacher for individuals ranging from beginners to experts. He imparts the precise techniques and strategies he employs in his daily business operations. Robert generously shares his high-performance methods with clients, enabling them to replicate his success in a fraction of the time. He firmly believes that every business deserves success in its respective field. Magazines worldwide, national TV programs, and radio shows have conducted interviews with Robert. He has been invited to speak on prestigious stages alongside luminaries such as Jack Canfield, Les Brown, Bob Proctor, Eric Thomas, Douglas Vermeeren, and Armand Morin. In addition to coaching accolades, Robert has earned noteworthy awards, including nine for his 2023 documentary titled "Reinventing Freedom." This documentary chronicles Robert J. Moore's inspirational journey from homelessness and prison to achieving recognition in Forbes. It serves as a testament to his resilience and triumph. Recently April 2024, Robert was awarded the “Legends of Coaching Award" by Forbes Business Awards.

More From This Author
OM School Inc. Unveils Life-Changing Masterclass for a Paradigm Shift in Personal Growth
Inspiring Greatness: Unlocking Insights from Forbes-Featured Author
Empowering Success: A Woman's Journey to Wealth, Entrepreneurship, and Real Estate Excellence
View All Stories From This Author