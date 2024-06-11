London, UK, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysts are offering a variety of predictions for Bitcoin's future price movements, reflecting a range of optimism influenced by upcoming events and historical trends. However, the broader cryptocurrency market indicates a burgeoning altcoin season, where altcoins, particularly those involved in AI and decentralized finance (DeFi) like BlockDAG Network and Ethereum, might outshine Bitcoin in the short and longer term.





The Bitcoin Trend to $100,000



One of the most influential factors in Bitcoin price predictions is the recent Bitcoin halving event, occurred in April 2024. This event, which occurs roughly every four years, cuts the reward for mining Bitcoin in half, effectively reducing the supply of new Bitcoin entering the market. Historically, Bitcoin halvings have been followed by significant price increases. For example, post-halving price surges have been observed in past cycles, leading some analysts to forecast that Bitcoin could reach new all-time highs of $100,000 now two months after the 2024 event.

Dan Tapiero, a prominent crypto analyst, predicts that Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by late 2024 or early 2025. Tapiero cites the halving event and the increasing adoption of blockchain technologies by both countries and companies as key factors driving this potential rise. Similarly, Geoff Kendrick from Standard Chartered Bank also believes Bitcoin could test the $100,000 mark next year, driven by banking sector turmoil, the halving event, and the end of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes.

Beyond these optimistic forecasts, other analysts provide a more nuanced view. For instance, projections for Bitcoin's 2024 price range from a low of around $27,341 to a high of $118,102, reflecting the cryptocurrency's inherent volatility. This wide range highlights the unpredictable nature of Bitcoin's market behavior, influenced by various macroeconomic factors, regulatory changes, and shifts in investor sentiment.

Looking further ahead, some predictions are even more bullish. By 2030, Bitcoin's price is anticipated to reach between $149,316 and $265,318, suggesting a potential increase of over 850% from its current levels. These long-term projections are often based on the assumption that institutional interest and mainstream adoption will continue to grow like it has done since 2009, providing an even stronger foundation for Bitcoin's value appreciation.

Altcoins: Ethereum and BlockDAG Network Lead



Analysts point out that while Bitcoin may reach new highs, it lacks the explosive potential of many altcoins in the current market environment. The altcoin market shows substantial upside potential, driven by innovations in AI and blockchain technology. For instance, AI-focused cryptos like Bittensor, Fetch.ai, and Openfabric AI are gaining traction due to their novel applications in decentralized machine learning and AI-driven tasks.

Moreover, Ethereum continues to be a critical player, with expectations of significant growth due to its extensive use in DeFi and other blockchain applications. Analysts suggest that Ethereum, along with BlockDAG Network , which offer scalable and efficient blockchain solutions, could lead the next phase of blockchain adoption.

Ethereum is poised to lead the altcoin season in 2024, according to several analysts and market experts. This potential leadership is attributed to various factors, including technological upgrades, regulatory developments, and the overall momentum in the cryptocurrency market.

One of the critical drivers for Ethereum's potential leadership is the upgrades to its network. The most notable of these is the EIP-4844 (proto-danksharding) upgrade, which took place in March 2024 and aimed to significantly reduce transaction fees and enhance scalability. This improvement is benefiting Ethereum's layer 2 (L2) networks like Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism, making Ethereum more efficient and attractive for users and developers.

The approval of Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is another catalyst for Ethereum's rise. ETFs make it easier for institutional investors to invest in Ethereum without dealing with the complexities of direct cryptocurrency transactions. The recent approval of Ethereum ETFs in Hong Kong has already generated optimism in the market. There is also speculation about potential ETF approvals in the United States, which could further drive institutional adoption.

Market Dynamics and Historical Patterns

Historically, altcoin seasons follow significant events in the cryptocurrency market, such as Bitcoin halvings. Analysts like Michaël van de Poppe and Josh Olszewicz highlight that Bitcoin's recent performance often precedes a shift in investment towards altcoins. They suggest that Ethereum's underperformance relative to Bitcoin recently indicates a potential for a significant catch-up, especially as technological and regulatory developments come to fruition.

Crypto analyst Ash Crypto has pointed out that Ethereum's current price action resembles the bullish breakout observed in 2020. If Ethereum follows a similar trajectory, it could reach new all-time highs overcoming the $4,000 mark and can catalyze a broader altcoin rally, potentially leading to a substantial increase in altcoin valuations.

At the same time, BlockDAG Network represents a significant advancement in blockchain technology, aiming to address some of the inherent limitations of traditional blockchain systems. Utilizing a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure, BlockDAG combines enhanced transaction speeds and security with high decentralization, creating a robust framework for the future of decentralized finance (DeFi) and crypto mining.

BlockDAG has garnered significant attention and investment since its inception. It has raised substantial funds through its presale, highlighting strong investor confidence. For instance, the project has already raised over $50 million and is seeing daily inflows of $500,000 that has left analysts claiming it could lead the altcoin market together with Ethereum.









As market dynamics evolve, it is essential to recognize the distinct opportunities presented by different projects within the cryptocurrency landscape. Bitcoin's potential rise to $100,000 reflects its status as a digital store of value, while the altcoin market, especially with projects like Ethereum and BlockDAG Network, promises higher returns driven by technological advancements and new use cases. This diversification highlights the importance of a strategic approach to cryptocurrency investment, balancing between established assets like Bitcoin and emerging technologies within the altcoin space.

