Chopin Law Firm Welcomes Attorney Jacques DeGruy to Their Team

Jacques Degruy joins Chopin Law Firm, strengthening maritime and offshore litigation team.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chopin Law Firm is excited to announce the addition of Jacques DeGruy, a seasoned litigator with extensive experience in maritime, offshore, oil and gas, and transportation industries, to their legal team. DeGruy, a New Orleans native and Loyola Law School graduate, brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in both state and federal courts.

Jacques DeGruy has dedicated his career to litigating complex cases involving catastrophic personal injuries and property damage. His comprehensive litigation experience spans from initial case handling to the appellate process, ensuring thorough and resilient legal representation for his clients. Recognizing the personal importance of each case, DeGruy commits to providing dedicated attention and tailored strategies to achieve the best outcomes for those he represents.

Prior to joining Chopin Law Firm, DeGruy honed his skills at prominent maritime defense firms in New Orleans, gaining invaluable insight into defense strategies within the injury and property claim sectors. His transition to Chopin Law Firm marks a significant shift in utilizing his deep industry knowledge to advocate for victims of negligence.

Beyond his legal expertise, Jacques is deeply rooted in the New Orleans community. An avid fisherman, he enjoys exploring the marshes and coastal waters of Southeast Louisiana. Jacques is also a devoted family man, cherishing time spent with his wife Debbie, their daughters Isabelle, Natalie, and Brigitte, and their dog Rupert.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jacques to our team," said a representative at Chopin Law Firm. "His track record of handling complex maritime cases will be invaluable as we continue to advocate for justice on behalf of those we serve."

About The Chopin Law Firm LLC

The Chopin Law Firm is a well-respected personal injury firm in New Orleans, Louisiana, with over 100 years of collective experience. The firm handles a variety of cases beyond personal injury, including property damage and insurance claims, workers' compensation, business and commercial litigation, and business disruption claims.