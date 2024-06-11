Petrochemical Packaging Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 1,869.23 Billion by 2031 With CAGR of 6.8%
Petrochemical Packaging Market Size Share, Share, and Growth Report 2024AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “According to the SNS Insider report, the Petrochemical Packaging Market Growth was valued at USD 1,104.31 billion in 2023. It is projected to reach USD 1,869.23 billion by 2031”
Stringent regulations regarding the transportation and storage of hazardous materials are promoting advancements in packaging technology.
For instance, a 2023 report by the American Chemistry Council revealed that 78% of chemical companies are investing in research and development of sustainable packaging solutions to comply with stricter environmental mandates. Finally, the expanding e-commerce sector is influencing demand for smaller, lighter packaging formats for specialty chemicals and consumer goods, as evident in a 2024 study by SNS Insider which indicated a projected growth of 12% for e-commerce sales of chemicals by 2031.
Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4236
Major Players Listed in this Report are:
- Amcor Plc
- LC Packaging
- ILC Dover LP
- Brambles Ltd
- Arena Products Inc
- Qingdao LAF Packaging Co., Ltd
- CDF Corporation
- Nittel
- Qbig Packaging
- Zasfa Composite Containers Pvt Ltd
Fluctuating oil prices directly impact the cost of plastic, the dominant material.
A 10% swing in oil prices can translate to a 5% shift in plastic prices, squeezing profit margins for packaging companies. Stringent restrictions on waste management and microplastics are pushing for innovation in sustainable packaging solutions. Europe, for instance, has banned certain single-use plastics, prompting a rise in demand for bioplastics, albeit at a higher cost point. Furthermore, stricter safety measures raise production costs. Chemical-resistant and leak-proof packaging for hazardous materials necessitates specialized materials and processes, adding another layer of complexity.
What are the major untapped opportunity avenues?
End-use industries like paints and coatings are increasingly seeking eco-friendly packaging options to comply with environmental regulations and provide to consumer preferences for responsible products. This presents a chance for manufacturers to develop bio-based or recycled materials for containers, drums, and pails. For instance, the demand for bio-based polyethylene terephthalate (PET) for beverage packaging is projected to reach million tons by 2031.
Major highlights of key market segments:
In by Material segment Plastics account for over 60% of the market share, necessitate packaging solutions with exceptional chemical resistance and durability to prevent product degradation during storage and transport. This translates to high demand for High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) drums and totes, capable of withstanding harsh chemicals and mechanical stress. On the other hand, aromatic petrochemicals like benzene and toluene often require multilayer packaging solutions, combining plastic with metal or glass liners, to ensure optimal barrier properties and minimize leakage risks.
Petrochemical Packaging Market Key Segments:
By Material
- Plastic
- Metal
- Wood
- Others
By Product
- Intermediate Bulk Containers
- Pails and Drums
- Flexitanks
- Others
By Capacity
- 100-250 Liters
- 250-500 Liters
- More than 500 Liters
By Chemical Type
- Olefins
- Aromatic
By Type
- Propylene
- Benzene
- Polystyrene
- Ethylene
- Methanol
- Others
By Application
- Polymers
- Surfactants
- Paints & Coatings
- Rubber
- Dyes
- Adhesive & Sealants
- Others
The petrochemical packaging market is witnessing a rise in emerging economies like India, China, and Southeast Asia.
Rapid industrialization is driving demand for petrochemical products, necessitating strong and cost-effective packaging solutions. Rising disposable incomes are leading to a flourishing e-commerce sector, which heavily relies on flexible plastic packaging for efficient delivery. Government regulations in developed regions are pushing manufacturers towards lightweight and recyclable packaging options, creating an opportunity for emerging economies with cost-competitive production capabilities.
Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Petrochemical Packaging Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4236
Recent Developments:
SK Geo Centric Co. announced their use of recycled materials in their product packaging, a move that could significantly reduce reliance on virgin plastics.
Amcor Plc, is focusing on expanding its geographical reach. In the first half of 2023, they announced the upcoming operation of a new polypropylene unit in India, marking their entry into this lucrative market.
Key Takeaways:
- Manufacturers are innovating with eco-friendly options such as lightweight and recyclable materials, providing to environmentally conscious consumers.
- This presents a significant opportunity for companies that can develop and implement these sustainable practices.
- Advancements in technology are influencing the future of the industry. Integration of smart packaging with features like real-time tracking and monitoring capabilities is gaining traction.
- Customization is becoming a key differentiator, with manufacturers offering solutions tailored to specific needs of end-user industries.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1.Introduction
2.Research Methodology
3.Market Dynamics
4.Impact Analysis
5.Value Chain Analysis
6.Porter’s 5 forces model
7.PEST Analysis
8.Petrochemical Packaging Market Segmentation, By Material
9.Petrochemical Packaging Market Segmentation, By Product
10.Petrochemical Packaging Market Segmentation, By Capacity
11.Petrochemical Packaging Market Segmentation, By Chemical Type
12.Petrochemical Packaging Market Segmentation, By Type
13.Petrochemical Packaging Market Segmentation, By Application
14.Regional Analysis
15.Company Profiles
16.Competitive Landscape
17.Conclusion
Continue....
Purchase the Latest Version of this Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4236
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Contact Us:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy
info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com