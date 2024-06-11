Submit Release
Restaurants Canada to Unveil Report on Impacts of Employment Insurance on Small Business in Canada

Ottawa, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada will be holding a press conference to reveal the details of a new report “On the Precipice – Help is Needed”, authored by Ian Lee, PhD, Associate Professor, Carleton University, on the impacts of Employment Insurance Premiums on small business.

As restaurants and small business owners navigate an affordability crisis, this report will highlight the strain higher EI Premiums are adding to the unprecedent cost pressures. It will provide a call to action to the federal government to mitigate the rising cost of operating a small business in this challenging economic climate.

The media is invited to attend a press conference:

Event: Restaurants Canada releases report on EI Premiums in Canada
Date: Thursday, June 13th, 2024
Location: Parliament Hill, Room 135B
Time: 11:00am

Speakers include:

  • Kelly Higginson, President & CEO, Restaurants Canada
  • Ian Lee, PhD, Associate Professor, Carleton University
  • Diana Palmerin-Valesco, Senior Director, Future of Work, Canadian Chamber of Commerce

Stakeholders in attendance:

  • Anish Mehra, Owner, East India Company

Participation in the question-and-answer portion of this event is in person or via Zoom and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.


Annette Goerner
Director of Public Relations, spark*advocacy
613-818-6941
annette@sparkadvocacy.ca

