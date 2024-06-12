Blossom Bridge Child Care Announces Jillian Scott as New Director

HUGO, MN, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blossom Bridge Child Care is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jillian Scott as the new Director of the center, which is set to open in September in Hugo, MN. With extensive experience in childcare and a deep passion for early childhood education, Scott is well-equipped to lead Blossom Bridge with excellence and dedication.

Jillian Scott holds a Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies from Arizona State University. Her comprehensive background in childcare programs and management, combined with her experience in managing events, social media platforms, and client accounts, makes her an ideal fit for Blossom Bridge.

Scott is committed to early intervention and child development. She believes in expanding traditional learning methods to create enriching experiences for young children, ensuring each child can reach developmental milestones through experiential play and everyday learning.

"I am thrilled to join Blossom Bridge Child Care and contribute to creating a nurturing environment where children can learn and grow through play and real-life experiences. Early childhood is a critical period, and I am passionate about providing the best possible start for each child. Each person only gets one childhood, and I want it to be one worth remembering," said Scott.

About Blossom Bridge Child Care:
Located at 5525 141st St N, Hugo, MN 55038, Blossom Bridge Child Care provides a loving and enriching environment for children from infancy through Pre-K. The center's hours of operation are from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Blossom Bridge’s mission is to provide a nurturing environment where every child's potential is celebrated and cultivated through experiential learning with a play-based approach. As a family-owned business by local Minnesotans, their vision is to create a community where every child can explore, discover, and blossom, leaving with a foundation of knowledge and confidence to pursue their dreams. This aligns with their tagline: "Building Bridges to Bright Futures."

Blossom Bridge’s core values form the foundation of their educational philosophy:
• Experiential Learning: A play-based, holistic approach to education.
• Stability: Emphasizing safety and consistency.
• Community: Fostering collaborative relationships with families and the community.


