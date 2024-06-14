Digital Esthetic Designs Announces Advanced Digital 3D Wax-Up Services

3d-digital-wax-up-model Expert Digital Dental Wax-up Services

Innovative Solutions for Dental Professionals to Enhance Precision and Efficiency

At Digital Esthetic Designs, we empower dental professionals with precise digital dental wax-ups, blending artistry and technology to enhance patient satisfaction and practice efficiency.” — Digital Esthetic Designs

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Esthetic Designs, a leading dental laboratory, is pleased to announce the launch of its advanced digital 3D wax-up services, aimed at enhancing precision and efficiency in dental practices. This service suite includes precise wax-ups, rapid production, seamless delivery, timely case review, and high-quality model printing.

Digital Esthetic Designs integrates state-of-the-art digital solutions with expert dental wax-up services to support dental practices. This innovative approach is designed to streamline the approval process, aiming to keep cases moving efficiently and services uninterrupted. The system guides professionals through the submission process swiftly, capturing all necessary details for an accurate wax-up.

Advanced Technology for Superior Results

Digital Esthetic Designs is committed to using advanced technology to deliver high-quality services. The company utilizes the sophisticated ExoCAD dental laboratory software to process digital STL files provided by dental professionals. This software ensures precision in wax-ups, delivering excellent results for dental practices. Digital Esthetic Designs allows professionals to upload their STL files to a secure site, maintaining control over their digital assets.

In addition to ExoCAD, Digital Esthetic Designs leverages state-of-the-art 3D printing technology to produce high-quality models. These models offer a realistic preview of the final restoration, allowing professionals to make necessary adjustments before production. This technology provides confidence in the final result for both the dental professional and the patient.

Efficiency and Precision in Every Step

Upon approval, the wax-up is promptly printed and shipped, ensuring the finished product is received exactly when needed. This process facilitates seamless patient treatment planning presentations, intra-oral mock-ups, and more. Utilizing an Intra Oral Scanner (IOS) for generating digital wax-ups can significantly reduce appointment times, providing patients with an impression-free diagnostic workup and enabling the creation of Provisionals from the same Pre-Op IOS scan.

Introductory Offer for New Clients

To introduce dental professionals to their advanced digital 3D wax-up services, Digital Esthetic Designs is offering an introductory promotion. New clients can benefit from this special opportunity to experience the quality and efficiency of Digital Esthetic Designs’ services.

About Digital Esthetic Designs

Digital Esthetic Designs is a leader in integrating cutting-edge digital technology with expert dental wax-up services. The mission is to enhance dental practices by delivering high-quality, precise, and efficient digital solutions that meet the exacting standards of modern dentistry.