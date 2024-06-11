Advancements in Dental X-Ray Technology Propel Market Growth, Projected USD 4.58 Billion Industry by 2031
Dental X-Ray Market Poised For Robust Growth Driven By Innovative Imaging Solutions And Rising Oral Health ConcernsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Dental X-Ray Market Size valued at USD 2.30 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 4.58 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period 2024-2031.
Dental X-Ray Market Surges Ahead: Technological Advancements And Increasing Demand For Cosmetic Dentistry Fuel Expansion
The dental X-ray market is witnessing substantial growth driven by several key factors such as the increasing preference for better aesthetic and oral care, coupled with the rising burden of teeth disorders, has led to a surge in the frequency of dental X-ray procedures, thereby boosting market expansion. Moreover, the surging demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures, the emergence of advance imaging technologies such as cone-beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) systems, and the increasing size of the geriatric population worldwide. The CBCT system has revolutionized the market by providing fast, accurate, and 3-D imaging capabilities, enabling precision studies and effective diagnosis of dental diseases, surpassing the limitations of conventional 2-D X-ray imaging.
Despite facing temporary setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to disruptions in the supply chain and a decline in dental treatments after the second quarter of 2020, the market is anticipated to rebound from 2024-2031. The broader medical device industry was also impacted by substantial challenges and disturbances in its supply chain due to the pandemic. However, the demand for dental X-rays is likely to increase post-pandemic, fueled by rising awareness of oral care and the growing problems related to teeth. Regular dental checkups, which often involve procedures such as crowns, root canals, maxillofacial procedures, bonding treatments, and dental fillings, are anticipated to drive the market's growth further.
Key Market Segmentation
By Product
• Analog
• Digital
By Type
• Extraoral
• Intraoral
By Application Type
• Cosmetic Dentistry
• Medical
• Forensic
By End-User
• Dental Hospitals & Clinics
• Dental Academics & Research Facilities
• Dental Diagnostics Centers
By Product, Analog segment held the largest market share of 59.3% in 2023, its market share is expected to decline in the coming years due to drawbacks like higher radiation exposure, increased time and chemical consumption, and the need for trained staff. In contrast, the digital segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by technological advancements, digital innovations, company expansions, and the rapid adoption of digital sensors. The increasing popularity of digital sensors stems from advantages such as lower operating time and superior image quality.
By Type, the intraoral segment dominated the market in 2023, owing to the widespread use of intraoral radiology equipment for detailed imaging and diagnosing various dental conditions like cavities, endodontic procedures, and monitoring overall tooth and jawbone health. However, the extraoral segment is anticipated the fastest growth during the coming year. Extraoral X-rays offer better control over radiation exposure compared to intraoral methods and are commonly used for identifying larger disorders like temporomandibular joint issues or impacted teeth. Notable player Dentsply Sirona has already installed around 100,000 extraoral imaging units globally.
By Application, the medical segment dominated the market in 2023, as dental radiography plays a crucial role in evaluating oral conditions like cavities, tumors, fractures, and assessing tooth decay levels. However, the cosmetic dentistry segment is anticipated to register the highest growth during the coming year. This can be attributed to the surging global demand for cosmetic dental procedures, necessitating the use of intraoral and extraoral radiographs for tasks like whitening, contouring, inlay/onlay restorations, and evaluating periodontal support, extent of decay, and nerve proximity before undertaking any cosmetic operation.
By End-Use, in 2023, the dental hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market due to their central role in providing comprehensive diagnostic and preventive dental care, which heavily relies on X-rays for identifying dental issues. However, the dental diagnostics centers segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. These specialized centers focus solely on advanced dental diagnostics, offering a range of imaging products like X-rays, panoramic radiography, and CBCT. Their dedicated expertise in accurate and detailed imaging for routine examinations and complex cases is driving the segment's lucrative growth.
List of Dental X-Ray Companies Profiled in Report:
• 3M Company
• A-Dec
• Align Technology Inc,
• Biolase Inc
• Danaher Corporation
• Dentsply Sirona
• Institute Straumann
• Planmeca OY
• Zimmer Biomet Holdings
Impact Of Global Tensions On The Dental X-Ray Market
The global tensions have had a significant impact on various end-use segments within the dental X-ray market. In the case of dental hospitals and clinics, these facilities have faced challenges in procurement and supply chain disruptions, leading to potential shortages or delays in acquiring essential dental X-ray equipment. Similarly, dental academics and research facilities have experienced setbacks in their research and development efforts due to funding constraints and resource limitations caused by global instability. Dental diagnostics centers, which rely heavily on advanced imaging technologies, have also been affected by trade barriers and restricted access to cutting-edge X-ray systems from certain regions. These global tensions have highlighted the need for diversification strategies, localized manufacturing, and collaborative efforts to mitigate the impact on these critical end-use segments, ensuring continued access to essential diagnostic tools for optimal patient care and research advancement.
