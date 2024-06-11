Wheeler Yacht Company LLC Announces Launch of Its First 55’ Luxury Yacht

Chapel Hill, N.C., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wheeler Yacht Company LLC is proud to unveil the latest addition to its esteemed fleet: the new Wheeler 55. This exquisite, cold-molded wooden vessel, meticulously handcrafted at the renowned Brooklin Boat Yard, merges classic elegance with cutting-edge technology to redefine luxury yachting.

The new Wheeler 55 is a timeless tribute to the golden age of yachting. Inspired by both the iconic 1931 Wheeler “Playmate” model and its contemporary, the 38’ Wheeler “Legend,” Wheeler’s yachts are steeped in maritime history. It was aboard his beloved 38’ named “Pilar” that Ernest Hemingway wrote “The Old Man and the Sea,” hunted for U-boats during World War II and revolutionized sport fishing. The Wheeler 55 combines the adventurous spirit of these earlier eras with today’s most sought-after, state-of-the-art features and unparalleled craftsmanship.

“Every detail of the Wheeler 55 has been exquisitely crafted using superior materials to create a one-of-a-kind yacht that stands out in any marina,” said Wes Wheeler, President, Wheeler Yacht Company. “It’s been a labor of love to bring the new Wheeler 55 to life, and we’re proud to offer a yacht with unmatched elegance, luxury and innovation.”

The Wheeler 55 is a handcrafted, cold-molded construction using all African mahogany, with Douglas fir structural elements and teak decks. Every detail reflects Wheeler’s commitment to quality and tradition.

Powered by 850 HP i6 MAN engines, with the option to upgrade to MAN V8-1000 engines, and twin straight shaft propellers, the yacht will cruise at 25 knots. Features like the synchronized joystick controls with bow and stern thrusters ensure easy docking, while the Seakeeper gyro stabilizer and Zipwake systems provide a smooth and stable ride. Sea trials of the first custom-built 55’ will take place on or around July 25 on the Eggemoggin Reach in Brooklin, Maine, with renowned photographer Billy Black capturing still photos and drone videos of its debut.

The yacht offers three luxurious sleeping cabins, three heads with showers, a spacious salon with a large sunroof and an expansive pilothouse. An aft promenade deck and a large swim platform with a transom door enhance relaxation and recreation. The vessel's 1,000-pound-capacity rooftop crane and optional 12’ tender make it versatile for a wide range of activities.

The yacht’s two galleys come equipped with a refrigerator and freezer, a wine cooler, an ice maker, a cooktop, a microwave and an espresso station, with an optional oven and dishwasher. A washer/dryer unit ensures convenience on extended voyages.

For ultimate comfort, the yacht includes a seven-zone central air conditioning system and a central stereo system. Navigational aids include a Garmin chart plotter and navionics, while the Starlink satellite Wi-Fi system ensures connectivity anywhere. The yacht is backed up by a 21.5KW ONAN generator, guaranteeing reliable performance.

About Wheeler Yacht Company LLC

Wheeler Yacht Company LLC has a 55-year history, from 1910 to 1965, of building nearly 4,000 boats including 800 vessels for both World Wars and pleasure yachting, like Ernest Heminway’s “Pilar.”

The Wheeler Yacht Company is dedicated to producing handcrafted luxury yachts that combine timeless design with cutting-edge technology. Built at the prestigious Brooklin Boat Yard in Brooklin, Maine, our yachts are a testament to American craftsmanship and maritime heritage.

