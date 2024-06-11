Industrial Noise Control Market with a CAGR of 4.7% Investment in Innovative Services Augurs Well by 2031

Industrial Noise Control Market Top Industry Expansion Strategies & Segments 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial noise control market size was valued at $6.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The main driving factor for the industrial noise control market growth is, the increase in industrialization in developing countries, the rise in construction & mining activities, and various statutory guidelines by governments for containing excessive noise. However, the initial setup cost of many industrial noise control systems is high as they are designed and manufactured specifically to serve the needs of a particular industry or machine; thereby restraining market growth. In addition, fluctuating prices of raw materials used for manufacturing industrial noise control systems also negatively impact the growth of the market.

Key Segments Based On:

The industrial noise control market is segmented on the basis of product, material, end-user industry, and region. By product, it is categorized into silencers, acoustic louvers, noise control enclosures, curtains and barrier walls, and other. The curtains and barrier walls segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to its relative cheapness and versatility. In addition, curtains and barrier walls reduce decibel levels of noise by absorbing the noise with the insulation incorporated into them; thereby, rendering the space more user-friendly. In addition, the silencers segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of material, the market is classified into polymers & composite, metal, fabric, and glass. The polymers & composite segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021, owing to its high productivity. Development of the new and better polymers & composite that are cheaper and highly effective are also helping the growth of this segment. In addition, the metal segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user industry, the market is divided into industrial machinery, metal processing, automotive industry, construction & mining, and others. The industrial machinery segment registered higher revenue in 2021, owing to increasing industrialization. Industrial growth is mainly attributed to the increasing purchasing power of the masses across the world, along with various policies introduced by the government bodies that support the industrial growth of their respective countries. In addition to this, the automotive industry segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for commercial and personal vehicles by the masses, especially in developing countries.

Top Players:

Key companies profiled in the industrial noise control market report include Sound Seal, Ventac Co. Ltd., Technofirst, eNoiseControl, CSTI acoustics, Kinetics Noise Control, Inc., Merford Noise Control, SysTech Design Inc., R. Kohlhauer GmbH, and Cellofoam GmbH & Co. KG.

Key Findings of the Study:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging industrial noise control market trends and dynamics.

Depending product, the curtains & barrier walls segment dominated the industrial noise control market, in terms of revenue in 2021.

By material, the polymers & composite segment accounted for a higher revenue share of the market share in 2021.

By end-user industry, the industrial machinery segment dominated the industrial noise control market, in terms of revenue in 2021.

LAMEA is projected to dominate the industrial noise control market forecast in terms of compound annual growth rate.

