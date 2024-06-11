Public library delivers state-first with remote 24/7 locker

Jennie Pu, Director of the Hoboken Public Library, and Bob Foster, Director of the Hoboken Historical Museum D-Tech

The Hoboken Public Library has unveiled its 3rd book locker, with the latest installation allowing residents to pick up library books at a convenient location.

A great way to conveniently check out and return books at an uptown location and expand library services.” — Mayor of Hoboken, Ravi Bhalla