Public library delivers state-first with remote 24/7 locker
Jennie Pu, Director of the Hoboken Public Library, and Bob Foster, Director of the Hoboken Historical Museum
The Hoboken Public Library has unveiled its 3rd book locker, with the latest installation allowing residents to pick up library books at a convenient location.
A great way to conveniently check out and return books at an uptown location and expand library services."COLCHESTER, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Mayor of Hoboken, Ravi Bhalla
Situated outside the Hoboken Historical Museum (HHM), it is the first remote, 24/7 library locker in New Jersey.
The new self-service locker was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, during which HPL Director, Jennie Pu, explained: “Hoboken, as a one square mile city, is a walking town, and this remote locker is a direct response to residents living uptown who have requested easier access to library services.”
The launch event was also attended by Mayor of Hoboken, Ravi Bhalla, who shared his enthusiasm for the state-first project on X. He said: “It was a wonderful occasion to celebrate the grand opening of the Hoboken Library’s new book lockers at the Hoboken Historical Museum! A great way to conveniently check out and return books at an uptown location and expand library services.”
The locker wrap is a specially commissioned design by local Hoboken artist McKevin Shaughnessy. The front features photographs of mascarons; the architectural faces adorning building facades in town, while the sides display the library's vibrant new branding.
Pu continued: "We are continually seeking ways to broaden access to library services and programs. Our book lockers are incredibly popular, so placing our first remote locker at the Hoboken Historical Museum, which is our first uptown location, was the perfect way to reach more people in our community."
Pu thanked Hoboken Historical Museum Director Bob Foster, library consortium BCCLS, and Phil Mendez, the HPL’s IT Manager, for supporting the smooth integration of the locker’s technology with the library’s services.
Mendez worked closely with D-Tech International, the designers and manufacturers of HPL’s book lockers. Based in Cape May, New Jersey, D-Tech International has been a technology provider to libraries around the world for more than twenty years. Its secure, weather-resistant lockers equipped with advanced technology, known as SMART lockers, can be placed offsite and outside, enabling libraries to extend their opening hours and provide greater access to services.
With an HPL locker now conveniently located in front of the HHM at 1301 Hudson Street, uptown patrons can easily reserve and collect books from a designated slot using their library user ID card.
